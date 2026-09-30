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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. ‘Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Go’: Rahul Gandhi Says CEC’s Resignation Inevitable, Targets Govt

    Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable as Congress steps up its attack on the Election Commission and seeks Modi, Shah’s resignations. Read More

  3. Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa's Body Found Along With War-Like Stores

    The body was recovered along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Budgam. Read More

  4. ‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase

    Tensions are mounting across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of an October 4 announcement by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). Read More

  5. Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More

  6. Pezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH

    The Baahubali reference, used to underscore Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message at the UNGA, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Read More

  7. Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

    Neeru Dhanda completed a stunning Asian Games medal hat-trick with mixed team gold alongside Kynan Chenai, adding to her individual gold and team silver. Read More

  8. India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

    Lovlina Borgohain fought back to beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova and reach the Asian Games 75kg final, putting India one win away from another gold medal. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Apple Pay Launches In India Ahead Of UPI MDR Rollout: What Users Need To Know

    The rollout will take place over the next few weeks, with iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad users able to access the service. Read More

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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