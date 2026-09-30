Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

‘Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Go’: Rahul Gandhi Says CEC’s Resignation Inevitable, Targets Govt Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable as Congress steps up its attack on the Election Commission and seeks Modi, Shah’s resignations. Read More

Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa's Body Found Along With War-Like Stores The body was recovered along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Budgam. Read More

‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase Tensions are mounting across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of an October 4 announcement by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). Read More

Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’ Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More

Pezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH The Baahubali reference, used to underscore Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message at the UNGA, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Read More

Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final Neeru Dhanda completed a stunning Asian Games medal hat-trick with mixed team gold alongside Kynan Chenai, adding to her individual gold and team silver. Read More

India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback Lovlina Borgohain fought back to beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova and reach the Asian Games 75kg final, putting India one win away from another gold medal. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More