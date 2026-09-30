Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
‘Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Go’: Rahul Gandhi Says CEC’s Resignation Inevitable, Targets Govt
Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable as Congress steps up its attack on the Election Commission and seeks Modi, Shah’s resignations. Read More
Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa's Body Found Along With War-Like Stores
The body was recovered along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Budgam. Read More
‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase
Tensions are mounting across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of an October 4 announcement by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). Read More
Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More
Pezeshkian Says Iran Will ‘Never Bow’, Consulate Shares ‘Baahubali’ Scene To Echo His UNGA Message | WATCH
The Baahubali reference, used to underscore Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message at the UNGA, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Read More
Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final
Neeru Dhanda completed a stunning Asian Games medal hat-trick with mixed team gold alongside Kynan Chenai, adding to her individual gold and team silver. Read More
India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback
Lovlina Borgohain fought back to beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova and reach the Asian Games 75kg final, putting India one win away from another gold medal. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Apple Pay Launches In India Ahead Of UPI MDR Rollout: What Users Need To Know
The rollout will take place over the next few weeks, with iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad users able to access the service. Read More