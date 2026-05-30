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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 30 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here

    DK Shivakumar is expected to take oath as Karnataka's next chief minister on June 3, with a new cabinet likely to be sworn in alongside him. Read More

  4. Trump To Accept Only Iran Deal That Meets His ‘Red Lines’: White House After Security Meeting

    US-Iran Deal: Trump will support only an agreement with Iran that aligns with US interests and his stated “red lines,” including preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Read More

  5. Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You

    The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

  6. 'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended

    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

  7. SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials

    Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

  8. Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros

    With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 2 In Mumbai, To Now Cost Rs 86 Per Kg

    CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the retail selling price to Rs 86 per kg. Read More

Before You Go

Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah Resigns as Karnataka CM Amid Leadership Transition

Published at : 30 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here
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