Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM; Likely Cabinet Ministers' Full List Here DK Shivakumar is expected to take oath as Karnataka's next chief minister on June 3, with a new cabinet likely to be sworn in alongside him. Read More

Trump To Accept Only Iran Deal That Meets His ‘Red Lines’: White House After Security Meeting US-Iran Deal: Trump will support only an agreement with Iran that aligns with US interests and his stated “red lines,” including preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Read More

Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More