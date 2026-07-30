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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026:

  1. Union Minister Received National Horticulture Board Subsidy, Later Refunded It: Centre

    Centre informed Parliament that Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary received an NHB subsidy and later refunded it; BJP MP Lumba Ram also received aid. Read More

  2. 'Students' Anger Has Not Subsided': Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Bigger Agitation

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned the student agitation could return on a bigger scale if the government continues targeting protesters. Read More

  3. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says student anger remains strong despite the end of the 36-day protest, warning the Centre against ignoring concerns. Read More

  4. US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation; West Asia Conflict Widens

    The escalation follows Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Jordan and renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. Ramayan Trailer Reactions: ‘Really Disappointed’ Fans Question Film’s Rs 4,800 Budget

    The Ramayana trailer has triggered a strong social media response, with fans praising Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, the VFX and music. Others criticised its emotional depth and questioned the absence of Hanuman and Lakshman Rekha. Read More

  6. Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH

    A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More

  7. CWG 2026: India Clinch Third Gold As Boxers Guarantee 10 Medals

    India's third gold medal came through Dilip Mahadu Gavit, who dominated the men's 100m T47 para-athletics event. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details & IST Timing

    All eyes on Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026! Get full details on his javelin event schedule, IST match timings, live telecast channels, and streaming platforms. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that certain older BS-III vehicles may require replacement of rubber components when using E20 petrol. Read More

Before You Go

Pellet Gun Row: Opposition Protests at Parliament Over Pellet Gun Issue, Demands Answer on “Who Gave the Order?”

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Use Of Pellet Guns; Seeks Response On SOP
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Use Of Pellet Guns; Seeks Response On SOP
India
'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest
'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest
Business
Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts
Using E20 Petrol? The Centre Has An Important Update For Owners Of Older Vehicles
Cities
IPS Trainee Charged With Rape, Attempt To Murder Fellow Probationer At National Police Academy
IPS Trainee Charged With Rape, Attempt To Murder Fellow Probationer At National Police Academy
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Pellet Gun Row: Opposition Protests at Parliament Over Pellet Gun Issue, Demands Answer on “Who Gave the Order?”
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