Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026:

Union Minister Received National Horticulture Board Subsidy, Later Refunded It: Centre Centre informed Parliament that Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary received an NHB subsidy and later refunded it; BJP MP Lumba Ram also received aid. Read More

'Students' Anger Has Not Subsided': Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Bigger Agitation CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned the student agitation could return on a bigger scale if the government continues targeting protesters. Read More

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer' CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says student anger remains strong despite the end of the 36-day protest, warning the Centre against ignoring concerns. Read More

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation; West Asia Conflict Widens The escalation follows Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Jordan and renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Ramayan Trailer Reactions: ‘Really Disappointed’ Fans Question Film’s Rs 4,800 Budget The Ramayana trailer has triggered a strong social media response, with fans praising Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, the VFX and music. Others criticised its emotional depth and questioned the absence of Hanuman and Lakshman Rekha. Read More

Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More

CWG 2026: India Clinch Third Gold As Boxers Guarantee 10 Medals India's third gold medal came through Dilip Mahadu Gavit, who dominated the men's 100m T47 para-athletics event. Read More

Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details & IST Timing All eyes on Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026! Get full details on his javelin event schedule, IST match timings, live telecast channels, and streaming platforms. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More