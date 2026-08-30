Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 August 2026:

India's 4th Relief Flight Reaches Nepal With 11 Tonnes Of Aid; Tunnel Rescue, Forensic Experts Sent Read More

PM Modi Gets Warm Airport Welcome From Uzbek President Mirziyoyev As He Lands In Tashkent: WATCH PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is set to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy. Read More

Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane Former Army chief Naravane said Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s Pakistan strategy, targeting terrorist supporters beyond the border. He said Pakistan cannot match India militarily. Read More

Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Rises To 734, Nearly 2,500 Missing As Tunnel Rescue Intensifies Nepal's flash flood death toll has risen to 734, with 2,498 people still missing. Search for more than 100 workers feared trapped inside hydropower tunnels is still underway. Read More

‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030 Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren until at least 2030, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago and already delivered a world title. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026 Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season appears to be over after an ankle injury rules him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More