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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 August 2026:

  1. India's 4th Relief Flight Reaches Nepal With 11 Tonnes Of Aid; Tunnel Rescue, Forensic Experts Sent

    Read More

  2. PM Modi Gets Warm Airport Welcome From Uzbek President Mirziyoyev As He Lands In Tashkent: WATCH

    PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is set to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy. Read More

  3. Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane

    Former Army chief Naravane said Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s Pakistan strategy, targeting terrorist supporters beyond the border. He said Pakistan cannot match India militarily. Read More

  4. Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Rises To 734, Nearly 2,500 Missing As Tunnel Rescue Intensifies

    Nepal's flash flood death toll has risen to 734, with 2,498 people still missing. Search for more than 100 workers feared trapped inside hydropower tunnels is still underway. Read More

  5. ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

    Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

  6. Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

    The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

  7. McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030

    Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren until at least 2030, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago and already delivered a world title. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

    Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season appears to be over after an ankle injury rules him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. FSSAI Halts Sale Of Everest, LG Hing After Samples Fail Quality Tests

    FSSAI has halted sales of compounded hing by Everest and LG after tests found products substandard. Everest samples had 0-3% alcohol-soluble extract; LG raw hing had excess starch. Read More

Published at : 30 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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