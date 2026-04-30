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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 April 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 April 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Delhi Court Grants I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Bail A Day After West Bengal Polling Ends

    Vinesh Chandel Bail: I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel granted bail after Bengal polls, as ED raises no objection but court imposes strict conditions. Read More

  4. Iran Threatens ‘New Weapon’ Against US, Israeli Forces Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Can Give Them Heart Attack'

    The threat follows Washington’s decision to continue a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz after rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the route. Read More

  5. Rafael Nadal Documentary: Check RAFA Release Date, OTT Platform, And First Poster

    Netflix drops stunning posters for RAFA, Rafael Nadal's documentary premiering May 29. See his exhaustion on court (‘A life beyond limits’) and enduring spirit. Read More

  6. Dhurandhar 2 Climax Was Shot Using 500 Litres of Petrol, Says SFX Supervisor: ‘Ranveer Was Walking In Close Proximity’

    Ranveer Singh braved a real explosion with 500 litres of petrol in Dhurandhar 2's climax, revealed SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi. "Aditya Dhar said no CGI. Ranveer walked close to flames." Read More

  7. This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More

  8. Charles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra

    Viral images show Charles Leclerc enjoys a quiet Miami beach break with wife Alexandra Saint Mleux ahead of the Grand Prix after their Monaco wedding. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120

    Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across India today, even as global crude oil prices surge past $120 amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Read More

Before You Go

Crime Alert: Rs 50K Reward Gangster Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter After Triple Murder Case

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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