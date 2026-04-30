Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 April 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Delhi Court Grants I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Bail A Day After West Bengal Polling Ends Vinesh Chandel Bail: I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel granted bail after Bengal polls, as ED raises no objection but court imposes strict conditions. Read More

Iran Threatens ‘New Weapon’ Against US, Israeli Forces Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Can Give Them Heart Attack' The threat follows Washington’s decision to continue a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz after rejecting Tehran’s proposal to reopen the route. Read More

Rafael Nadal Documentary: Check RAFA Release Date, OTT Platform, And First Poster Netflix drops stunning posters for RAFA, Rafael Nadal's documentary premiering May 29. See his exhaustion on court (‘A life beyond limits’) and enduring spirit. Read More

Dhurandhar 2 Climax Was Shot Using 500 Litres of Petrol, Says SFX Supervisor: ‘Ranveer Was Walking In Close Proximity’ Ranveer Singh braved a real explosion with 500 litres of petrol in Dhurandhar 2's climax, revealed SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi. "Aditya Dhar said no CGI. Ranveer walked close to flames." Read More

This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More

Charles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra Viral images show Charles Leclerc enjoys a quiet Miami beach break with wife Alexandra Saint Mleux ahead of the Grand Prix after their Monaco wedding. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More