Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

‘Stark Reminder Of Minority Vulnerability’: MEA Slams Pakistan Over Hindu Temple Demolition India condemns the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan and urges Islamabad to investigate and restore the site. Read More

Haldwani ‘Purification’ Row: Kharge Writes To Nadda, Asks Why No FIR Has Been Filed Yet Kharge had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, alleging that the venue was purified after his August 8 rally. Nadda had expressed regret but denied BJP involvement. Read More

Rubio Warns India, Others Over Iran Sanctions As Modi-Pezeshkian Talks Draw US Attention Rubio said countries develop their own foreign policies and engage with Iran, but stressed that nations should not help Tehran generate revenue that could be used to sponsor terrorism or build a nuclear weapon. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Saif Ali Khan Is Related To His Family, Asks ‘What Will Kareena Call Me?’ Amitabh Bachchan revealed on KBC 18 that Saif Ali Khan is connected to the Bachchan family through marriage, before jokingly wondering how he should address Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read More

‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH Hanuman Ansh, which is based on Neem Karoli Baba, was released on August 7 and is set to release worldwide on September 11. Read More

Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026 Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More