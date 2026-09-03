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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. ‘Stark Reminder Of Minority Vulnerability’: MEA Slams Pakistan Over Hindu Temple Demolition

    India condemns the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan and urges Islamabad to investigate and restore the site. Read More

  3. Haldwani ‘Purification’ Row: Kharge Writes To Nadda, Asks Why No FIR Has Been Filed Yet

    Kharge had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, alleging that the venue was purified after his August 8 rally. Nadda had expressed regret but denied BJP involvement. Read More

  4. Rubio Warns India, Others Over Iran Sanctions As Modi-Pezeshkian Talks Draw US Attention

    Rubio said countries develop their own foreign policies and engage with Iran, but stressed that nations should not help Tehran generate revenue that could be used to sponsor terrorism or build a nuclear weapon. Read More

  5. Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Saif Ali Khan Is Related To His Family, Asks ‘What Will Kareena Call Me?’

    Amitabh Bachchan revealed on KBC 18 that Saif Ali Khan is connected to the Bachchan family through marriage, before jokingly wondering how he should address Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read More

  6. ‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

    Hanuman Ansh, which is based on Neem Karoli Baba, was released on August 7 and is set to release worldwide on September 11. Read More

  7. Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

    Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Uber To Cut 10% Of Global Workforce, Around 3,400 Jobs In Restructuring

    CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is removing management layers, simplifying team structures and consolidating operations to improve efficiency and create greater capacity for investment. Read More

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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