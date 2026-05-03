Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

‘Life Jackets Given Late’: New Video Surfaces; What Happened In Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Nine dead after a cruise capsized at Bargi Dam near Jabalpur amid strong winds. Survivors allege safety lapses, saying life jackets were given late. Rescue operations continue; probe ordered. Read More

Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves' Trump said he will examine Iran’s latest proposal to end hostilities but warned that military action remains an option, as tensions escalate over nuclear negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More

Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More

India go down 0-3 to France in the Thomas Cup semifinal, settle for bronze Horsens (Denmark), May 2 (PTI): India’s hopes of reclaiming the title ended in disappointment as they went down 0-3 to France in the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals, settling for a bronze medal here on Saturda. Read More

Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturda. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More