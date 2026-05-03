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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. ‘Life Jackets Given Late’: New Video Surfaces; What Happened In Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

    Nine dead after a cruise capsized at Bargi Dam near Jabalpur amid strong winds. Survivors allege safety lapses, saying life jackets were given late. Rescue operations continue; probe ordered. Read More

  4. Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'

    Trump said he will examine Iran’s latest proposal to end hostilities but warned that military action remains an option, as tensions escalate over nuclear negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. ‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey

    Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More

  6. Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date

    Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More

  7. India go down 0-3 to France in the Thomas Cup semifinal, settle for bronze

    Horsens (Denmark), May 2 (PTI): India’s hopes of reclaiming the title ended in disappointment as they went down 0-3 to France in the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals, settling for a bronze medal here on Saturda. Read More

  8. Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat

    Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturda. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. 8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

    The meetings were held in Delhi from April 28 to April 30, where employee representatives presented their demands before the commission. Read More

Before You Go

Election controversy: EVM Tampering Allegations Trigger Full Repoll in Falta

Published at : 03 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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