Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More EU, China Mention J&K; India Hits Back, Says No One Has Locus Standi India has rejected EU-Pakistan references to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting the region is an integral part of the country. Read More Dawood Network Recruited Youths To Target Influential Person In Delhi; Probe Underway A joint investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS has uncovered alleged links between Pakistan’s ISI and a Mumbai-based underworld network that may have been planning to target an influential person in Delhi. Read More US Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Kuwait, Bahrain; Launches Strike On Qeshm Island US Central Command said none of the Iranian missiles reached their intended targets, with missiles directed at Kuwait and Bahrain either failing or being intercepted. Read More How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Trump Targets India, China With 12.5% Tariff Proposal Over Forced Labour Concerns The USTR has proposed a 10% tariff on imports from a group of key US trading partners, including Canada, the EU, Mexico, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the UK. Read More