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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

    The two leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Read More

  3. Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark

    The war of words between DMK and TVK intensifies over the induction of former AIADMK leaders, with both sides accusing each other of political hypocrisy. Read More

  4. US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

    A report claims the US urged regional allies to discourage attacks on key Iranian officials to protect delicate ceasefire negotiations. Read More

  5. Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi

    Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More

  6. OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’

    People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

  7. WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

    India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

  8. Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England

    Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait

    Global crude oil prices have dropped sharply after easing tensions in West Asia, but cheaper fuel at Indian petrol pumps may still take time. Read More

Before You Go

Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

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Ram Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks
Ram Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks
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US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators
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