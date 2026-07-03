Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 July 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM
The two leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Read More
Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark
The war of words between DMK and TVK intensifies over the induction of former AIADMK leaders, with both sides accusing each other of political hypocrisy. Read More
US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators
A report claims the US urged regional allies to discourage attacks on key Iranian officials to protect delicate ceasefire negotiations. Read More
Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi
Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More
OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’
People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More
WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey
India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More
Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England
Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait
Global crude oil prices have dropped sharply after easing tensions in West Asia, but cheaper fuel at Indian petrol pumps may still take time. Read More