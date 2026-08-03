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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It?

    Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance in India since leaving Bangladesh, joining a virtual event in New Delhi on August 5 to discuss her future plans and possible return. Read More

  3. Brij Bhushan Singh Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case; Vinod Tomar Also Cleared

    The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted the former Wrestling Federation of India chief and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case involving allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Read More

  4. Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman

    Iran said it was close to finalising an agreement with Oman on a new route through the strategic waterway but insisted this would not fully reopen the strait. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage as Commonwealth baton heads to Ahmedabad

    Glasgow, Aug 3 (PTI): As the curtain came down on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India offered the world a vibrant invitation to Ahmedabad, blending ancient philosophy, contemporary artistry and cultural grandeur in a handover presentation that officially launched the journey towards the centenary edition of the Games in 203. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games Heroes Get Grand Reception After Medal-Winning Campaign

    Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Could Petrol And Diesel Prices Stay Stable? OPEC+'s Latest Decision Offers A Clue

    As OPEC+ raises oil production and winds down its voluntary supply cuts, India could benefit from improved crude availability and softer prices. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

Published at : 03 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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