Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It? Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance in India since leaving Bangladesh, joining a virtual event in New Delhi on August 5 to discuss her future plans and possible return. Read More

Brij Bhushan Singh Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case; Vinod Tomar Also Cleared The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted the former Wrestling Federation of India chief and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case involving allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Read More

Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman Iran said it was close to finalising an agreement with Oman on a new route through the strategic waterway but insisted this would not fully reopen the strait. Read More

Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage as Commonwealth baton heads to Ahmedabad Glasgow, Aug 3 (PTI): As the curtain came down on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, India offered the world a vibrant invitation to Ahmedabad, blending ancient philosophy, contemporary artistry and cultural grandeur in a handover presentation that officially launched the journey towards the centenary edition of the Games in 203. Read More

Commonwealth Games Heroes Get Grand Reception After Medal-Winning Campaign Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More