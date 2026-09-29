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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Private Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death

    A photo of Premanand Maharaj’s close disciple Mahamadhuri allegedly holding a weapon has gone viral. It surfaced days after disciple Deepak Kumar’s death, which Mathura Police are investigating. Read More

  3. Congress Expands Footprint In Bengal's Malda, Over 100 TMC Workers Cross Over In Mahishbathani

    Over 100 TMC workers, including 13 panchayat members, joined Congress in Malda's Mahishbathani as the party seeks to rebuild its grassroots presence. Read More

  4. US, China Agree To Cut Tariffs On $60 Billion Of Goods After Trump-Xi Summit

    China's list includes US agricultural goods such as corn, wheat, meat and dairy, while also covering fish, seafood, cosmetics and medical devices. Washington's list includes Chinese consumer goods such as toys, small appliances, tableware, blankets and decorations. Read More

  5. Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shahid’ Gets OTT Release After 13 Years, But Remains Unavailable In India

    Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist, was assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar Rao portrays him in the biographical drama Shahid. Read More

  6. ‘Who Is CAWT To Throw Our Staff Out?’: Poonam Dhillon On CINTAA Office Row

    Poonam Dhillon, president of CINTAA, alleged that the association’s staff and elected Executive Committee (EC) members were barred from entering CINTAA Tower. Read More

  7. Neeru Dhanda Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Asian Games Trap Gold

    India finally ended its 10-day wait for an individual gold medal at the Asian Games, with the breakthrough coming in the shotgun shooting discipline. Read More

  8. Asian Games Cricket Final: Who Gets Gold If Match Is Washed Out?

    The men's cricket semi-finals are scheduled for October 1 at Korogi Sports Park, the venue hosting all cricket matches at the Asian Games. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Coforge appoints former Bharti Enterprises VC Akhil Gupta as chairperson

    New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI): IT services firm Coforge Ltd has appointed former Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Akhil Kumar Gupta as its chairperson and non-executive independent director for five years, effective Tuesda. Read More

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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