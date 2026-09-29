Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Private Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death
A photo of Premanand Maharaj’s close disciple Mahamadhuri allegedly holding a weapon has gone viral. It surfaced days after disciple Deepak Kumar’s death, which Mathura Police are investigating. Read More
Congress Expands Footprint In Bengal's Malda, Over 100 TMC Workers Cross Over In Mahishbathani
Over 100 TMC workers, including 13 panchayat members, joined Congress in Malda's Mahishbathani as the party seeks to rebuild its grassroots presence. Read More
US, China Agree To Cut Tariffs On $60 Billion Of Goods After Trump-Xi Summit
China's list includes US agricultural goods such as corn, wheat, meat and dairy, while also covering fish, seafood, cosmetics and medical devices. Washington's list includes Chinese consumer goods such as toys, small appliances, tableware, blankets and decorations. Read More
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Shahid’ Gets OTT Release After 13 Years, But Remains Unavailable In India
Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist, was assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar Rao portrays him in the biographical drama Shahid. Read More
‘Who Is CAWT To Throw Our Staff Out?’: Poonam Dhillon On CINTAA Office Row
Poonam Dhillon, president of CINTAA, alleged that the association’s staff and elected Executive Committee (EC) members were barred from entering CINTAA Tower. Read More
Neeru Dhanda Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Asian Games Trap Gold
India finally ended its 10-day wait for an individual gold medal at the Asian Games, with the breakthrough coming in the shotgun shooting discipline. Read More
Asian Games Cricket Final: Who Gets Gold If Match Is Washed Out?
The men's cricket semi-finals are scheduled for October 1 at Korogi Sports Park, the venue hosting all cricket matches at the Asian Games. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Coforge appoints former Bharti Enterprises VC Akhil Gupta as chairperson
New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI): IT services firm Coforge Ltd has appointed former Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Akhil Kumar Gupta as its chairperson and non-executive independent director for five years, effective Tuesda. Read More