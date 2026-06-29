Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

PoK Rebellion: CCTV Shows Pak Rangers Looting Petrol Pump; 70,000 Protesters Stay Defiant PoJK protests entered Day 20 as CCTV footage allegedly showed Rangers looting a petrol pump, fuelling anger across the region. Read More

SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case Read More

US, Iran Agree To Halt Hostilities 'For Now', To Hold Hormuz Talks In Doha This Week: Report US and Iranian officials are expected to meet in Doha on Tuesday as both sides have agreed to resolve differences over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

Jaspal Rana’s Mother Dies Just 16 Days After His Untimely Demise Jaspal Rana's Mother Dies: Less than three weeks after the sudden demise of legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, his 78-year-old mother Shyama Devi Rana has passed away at a Delhi hospital. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More