Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. PoK Rebellion: CCTV Shows Pak Rangers Looting Petrol Pump; 70,000 Protesters Stay Defiant

    PoJK protests entered Day 20 as CCTV footage allegedly showed Rangers looting a petrol pump, fuelling anger across the region. Read More

  3. SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

    Read More

  4. US, Iran Agree To Halt Hostilities 'For Now', To Hold Hormuz Talks In Doha This Week: Report

    US and Iranian officials are expected to meet in Doha on Tuesday as both sides have agreed to resolve differences over the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks

    R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

  6. Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

    A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

  7. Jaspal Rana’s Mother Dies Just 16 Days After His Untimely Demise

    Jaspal Rana's Mother Dies: Less than three weeks after the sudden demise of legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, his 78-year-old mother Shyama Devi Rana has passed away at a Delhi hospital. Read More

  8. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Why Oil Prices Are Rising Today: US-Iran Pause Attacks Ahead Of Qatar Talks

    Multiple media reports suggested that Washington and Tehran had agreed to suspend hostilities for the time being while allowing commercial vessels to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Cities
Doctor Poisons Ailing Wife On Pretext Of Giving Her Medicine In Haridwar
Doctor Poisons Ailing Wife On Pretext Of Giving Her Medicine In Haridwar
World
Arrest Illegal Afgan Nationals From Jul 10: Pakistan Issues Orders
Arrest Illegal Afgan Nationals From Jul 10: Pakistan Issues Orders
Cities
Theft At Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; Gold, Important Documents Stolen
Theft At Giribala Singh's Home In Bhopal; Gold, Important Documents Stolen
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Mumbai Crime: AI Angle Emerges in Mumbai Muharram Poison Capsule Case
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Champat Rai Bansal's Statement Recorded in Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget