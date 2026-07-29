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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Assam Flood Death Toll Hits 75; Govt Announces Rs 9 Lakh Aid, Relief For Affected Families

    Assam CM announced relaxed flood compensation norms, Rs 5L extra aid for families of deceased, Rs 9L for missing persons, and relief support for worst-hit districts. Flood toll rises to 75. Read More

  3. No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing

    Read More

  4. PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'

    The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of PoJK. Read More

  5. Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH

    A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More

  6. ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

    Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

  7. Priya silences home crowd as Preeti, Jadumani enter CWG boxing semifinals

    Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas silenced a partisan Scottish crowd with a stirring comeback victory over home favourite Niamh Mitchell, while Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh delivered clinical performances as all three Indians assured themselves of at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesda. Read More

  8. Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m; Pooja crashes out in high jump

    Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the even. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Buying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh

    Haryana has announced fresh incentives to boost EV adoption, including a full motor vehicle tax waiver for eligible EVs and a 1% tax rebate for women registering non-transport vehicles in their names. Read More

Before You Go

Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing
No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing
World
‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH
‘Enemies Like India’: Pakistan Defence Minister Defends Force Against PoK Protesters | WATCH
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities
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MCD Orders Crackdown On Unauthorised Meat Shops Along Routes, Near Camps
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