Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Assam Flood Death Toll Hits 75; Govt Announces Rs 9 Lakh Aid, Relief For Affected Families Assam CM announced relaxed flood compensation norms, Rs 5L extra aid for families of deceased, Rs 9L for missing persons, and relief support for worst-hit districts. Flood toll rises to 75. Read More

No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing Read More

PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children' The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of PoJK. Read More

Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More

‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

Priya silences home crowd as Preeti, Jadumani enter CWG boxing semifinals Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas silenced a partisan Scottish crowd with a stirring comeback victory over home favourite Niamh Mitchell, while Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh delivered clinical performances as all three Indians assured themselves of at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesda. Read More

Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m; Pooja crashes out in high jump Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the even. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More