Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 July 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Assam Flood Death Toll Hits 75; Govt Announces Rs 9 Lakh Aid, Relief For Affected Families
Assam CM announced relaxed flood compensation norms, Rs 5L extra aid for families of deceased, Rs 9L for missing persons, and relief support for worst-hit districts. Flood toll rises to 75. Read More
No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing
PoJK Woman Pleads For India's Help, Alleges Pakistani Forces Are 'Killing Us And Our Children'
The authenticity of the video and the woman's claims could not be independently verified. The viral appeal comes amid reports of widespread violence and heavy firing in parts of PoJK. Read More
Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH
A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More
‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year
Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More
Priya silences home crowd as Preeti, Jadumani enter CWG boxing semifinals
Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas silenced a partisan Scottish crowd with a stirring comeback victory over home favourite Niamh Mitchell, while Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh delivered clinical performances as all three Indians assured themselves of at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesda. Read More
Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m; Pooja crashes out in high jump
Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the even. Read More
Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More
Buying An EV In Haryana? No Motor Vehicle Tax On Vehicles Worth Up To Rs 30 Lakh
Haryana has announced fresh incentives to boost EV adoption, including a full motor vehicle tax waiver for eligible EVs and a 1% tax rebate for women registering non-transport vehicles in their names. Read More