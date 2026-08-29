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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 August 2026:

  1. 'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit

    PM Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, where he will attend the 26th SCO Summit. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 29 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Deploy NDRF In Flood-Hit Nepal As 320 Indians Remain Untraceable

    Kharge, in his letter, called for expanded humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal and stronger rescue efforts for Indians stranded in the neighbouring country. Read More

  4. Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 600, Nearly 2,000 Missing As 15,000+ Personnel Deployed For Rescue

    Nepal flash floods: Rescue teams have so far evacuated 4,451 people, while efforts continue to reach stranded communities, locate those unaccounted for, and restore damaged infrastructure. Read More

  5. ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

    Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

  6. Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

    The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

  7. Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral

    D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback. Read More

  8. PM Modi Delivers Reality Check On Indian Sports, Spells Out 'Bitter Truth'

    Highlighting what he described as a “bitter truth,” PM Modi noted that India does not compete in a large number of sports featured at the Olympics. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Delhi CNG Price Hiked By Rs 3.89 Per Kg From Today; Check New Rate

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd has raised CNG prices in Delhi and adjoining cities by Rs 3.89 per kg, citing higher input costs as imported LNG prices have surged amid the West Asia conflict. Read More

Published at : 29 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Deploy NDRF In Flood-Hit Nepal As 320 Indians Remain Untraceable
Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Intensify Rescue Of Indians Stranded In Flood-Hit Nepal
News
'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit
'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit
World
Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 600, Nearly 2,000 Missing As 15,000+ Personnel Deployed For Rescue
Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 600; 15,000+ Personnel Deployed As Nearly 2,000 Still Missing
India
Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy In Thiruvananthapuram
Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy
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