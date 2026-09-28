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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. LPU Protest Escalates In Phagwara: Students Block NH-44, Set Police Vehicle On Fire, Stone-Pelt | VIDEO

    Students at Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara protested over an alleged rape claim, with violence erupting as protesters blocked NH-44, damaged property and clashed with police. Read More

  3. ‘Painful Parallel To Nirbhaya Case’: Supreme Court Flags Rising Sexual Assaults In Delhi-NCR

    A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran referred to recent reports of the rape of a 17-year-old near Lady Shri Ram College, the alleged gang rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar and the sexual assault of another minor inside a bus. Read More

  4. Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report

    Israeli PM Netanyahu has denied claims that the UAE leader warned him about the October 7 Hamas attack. Read More

  5. ‘Ajmal Kasab Came To See Amitabh Bachchan’: Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Pakistani Terrorist’s Shocking Claim In Court

    Kasab made several claims after he was produced before the court, one of which was that he had come to India to meet Amitabh Bachchan. Read More

  6. ‘Poster Wrongly Circulated As Scene From Film’: ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ Makers On Vanar Wearing Spectacles

    The makers of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have reacted to the film’s poster showing a vanar wearing spectacles, after social media users trolled them for featuring modern eyewear in the Treta Yuga. Read More

  7. Shaili Singh Hair Measurement Controversy: How A Hair Mark Made Her Asian Games Jump 6.42m

    Shaili Singh finished fourth at Asian Games 2026 after her long jump was measured at 6.42m. Here’s why her hair became part of the measurement. Read More

  8. India’s Asian Games Kabaddi, Shooting, Squash & Other Medallists Receive Special Praise From PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Asian Games medallists and praised standout performances across squash, shooting, table tennis and athletics. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Tata Sons Mandatory Listing: RBI Seeks Compliance Timeline After September 2025 Deadline

    The Tata Group holding company missed its September 2025 listing deadline and is now working on a compliance road map after the RBI rejected its request to surrender its NBFC registration. Read More

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

Cities
LPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations
LPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations
India
‘Painful Parallel To Nirbhaya Case’: Supreme Court Flags Rising Sexual Assaults In Delhi-NCR
‘Painful Parallel To Nirbhaya Case’: Supreme Court Flags Rising Sexual Assaults In Delhi-NCR
World
Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report
Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report
Entertainment
‘Ajmal Kasab Came To See Amitabh Bachchan’: Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Pakistani Terrorist’s Shocking Claim In Court
‘Ajmal Kasab Came To See Amitabh Bachchan’: Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Pakistani Terrorist’s Shocking Claim In Court
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