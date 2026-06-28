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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 28 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 June 2026:

  1. OPINION | From Terror Promoter To Peace Promoter: Pak Poses A Challenge To Indian Diplomacy

    Pakistan's emerging role in facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran has strengthened its diplomatic profile. This could challenge India's strategic positioning and offer Islamabad an opportunity to convert diplomatic goodwill into economic and political gains. Read More

  2. 'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond

    The personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office. Read More

  3. Delhi govt's ACB arrests former DGHS in connection with multi-crore procurement scam

    New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI): The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Saturday arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, officials sai. Read More

  4. US Hits Iran's Military Sites In Fresh Strikes; IRGC Attacks Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain In Retaliation

    US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences as both countries exchanged fresh military strikes following a drone attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks

    R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

  6. Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing

    A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Telangana govt, SBI reach amicable solution to land row

    Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI): The Telangana government and the State Bank of India (SBI) arrived at an amicable solution to a row between the two sides over a land parcel here on Saturda. Read More

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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OPINION | From Terror Promoter To Peace Promoter: Pak Poses A Challenge To Indian Diplomacy
OPINION | From Terror Promoter To Peace Promoter: Pak Poses A Challenge To Indian Diplomacy
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Faridabad: Water Supply To Remain Suspended Till July 1; These Areas To Be Affected
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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cold Storage Unit In Lucknow
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