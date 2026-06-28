Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 June 2026:

OPINION | From Terror Promoter To Peace Promoter: Pak Poses A Challenge To Indian Diplomacy Pakistan's emerging role in facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran has strengthened its diplomatic profile. This could challenge India's strategic positioning and offer Islamabad an opportunity to convert diplomatic goodwill into economic and political gains. Read More

'Modi And Trump Think Alike': US Envoy Sergio Gor On The Leaders' Bond The personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump has been a defining feature of India-US relations during both leaders' time in office. Read More

Delhi govt's ACB arrests former DGHS in connection with multi-crore procurement scam New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI): The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Saturday arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, officials sai. Read More

US Hits Iran's Military Sites In Fresh Strikes; IRGC Attacks Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain In Retaliation US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences as both countries exchanged fresh military strikes following a drone attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Quote Of The Day | How R. Madhavan Explains The Right Way To Handle Setbacks R. Madhavan shares a powerful lesson on handling failure and protecting self-confidence. His words remind us that while learning from mistakes matters, constantly reliving setbacks can damage growth. Read More

Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing A California court has upheld the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein but said a lower court judge must resentence him. Allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More