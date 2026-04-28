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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 28 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 28 April 2026:

  1. Sisodia Refuses To Pursue Excise Case Before Delhi HC Judge

    This comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal similarly decided to neither appear in person or appoint any lawyer for his case in Justice Sharma's court. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 28 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Raghav Chadha Following Only Two BJP Leaders On Instagram. Who Are They? 

    Chadha continues to follow the Indian National Congress, a key opposition party, which has further fueled online chatter and speculation. Read More

  4. Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report

    Trump is unlikely to accept Iran’s latest peace proposal, with officials wary that reopening the Strait of Hormuz without resolving nuclear concerns could weaken Washington’s leverage. Read More

  5. Tooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video

    The Splitsvilla contestant claimed that she was hit so hard that one of her teeth broke and her face swelled up. The assault reportedly continued until others intervened. Read More

  6. Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Film To Get Web Series Adaptation, Says Karan Johar

    Karan Johar has confirmed an OTT release of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer. Read More

  7. Manu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash

    Manu Bhaker backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a future star, but the Olympic medallist being asked about cricket sparks backlash on social media. Read More

  8. Vinesh Phogat Alleges ‘Deliberate Attempt’ To Block Wrestling Comeback

    Vinesh Phogat claims she failed to register for key wrestling tournament, alleging a “deliberate attempt” to stop her comeback bid. Read More

  9. 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More

  10. After Weeks Of Standstill, First LNG Shipment Emerges From Hormuz

    The first LNG shipment since the start of the West Asia conflict appears to have exited the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a possible shift in one of the world’s most disrupted energy routes. Read More

Before You Go

Political Clash: BJP Defends “Encounter Specialist” IPS Officer

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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