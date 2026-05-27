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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 May 2026:

  1. CM Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign On Thursday, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over

    Speculation over Karnataka leadership intensified after sources claimed Siddaramaiah may step down, though Congress denied any such move. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Supreme Court Upholds Bihar SIR, Says Election Commission Acted Within Its Powers

    The court rejected challenges to the process, saying procedural concerns alone could not invalidate the entire revision exercise. It also dismissed arguments that voters were unfairly burdened with proving eligibility. Read More

  4. India Hits Out At Pakistan At UN, Says ‘Thousand Cuts’ Doctrine Exposes Hollow UN Commitment

    India sharply criticised Pakistan at the UNSC, accusing it of backing cross-border terrorism and violating UN principles. Read More

  5. Anup Jalota feted in South Africa as he recalls India's ban on artistes during apartheid

    Johannesburg, May 27 (PTI): Renowned Indian singer Anup Jalota on Monday received the honorary membership of the Uttar Pradesh Devbhumi Sanghatan (UPDES), an organisation started by Indian expatriates in South Africa to promote Indian cultur. Read More

  6. Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee Leads Secret Mission To Prevent Civil War And Famine In India

    The Governor trailer reveals Manoj Bajpayee as an outsider economist fighting a broken system to save 1990s India from economic collapse, civil war, and famine. Read More

  7. I'm not worried about my wicket, try to put bowlers under pressure: Rajat Patidar

    Dharamsala, May 26 (PTI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar on Tuesday said a fearless approach of not worrying about being dismissed, and looking to put bowlers under pressure, is his mantra after powering his side to the IPL final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titan. Read More

  8. Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane

    Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report

    Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Raveendran has been instructed to hand himself over to the officials. It remains to be seen whether he will comply or mount a legal challenge. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Karnataka CM Crisis Escalates as Siddaramaiah Rejects Rajya Sabha Move, DK Shivakumar in Focus

Published at : 27 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
What Will Siddaramaiah Camp Get If Congress Changes Karnataka CM? Deputy CM Posts, Delhi Role Buzz Grows
What Will Siddaramaiah Camp Get If Congress Changes Karnataka CM? Deputy CM Posts, Delhi Role Buzz Grows
India
Exclusion From Voter List Doesn’t End Citizenship: Supreme Court Top Quotes On SIR
Exclusion From Voter List Doesn’t End Citizenship: Supreme Court Top Quotes On SIR
India
Supreme Court Upholds Bihar SIR, Says Election Commission Acted Within Its Powers
Supreme Court Upholds Bihar SIR, Says Election Commission Acted Within Its Powers
World
India Hits Out At Pakistan At UN, Says ‘Thousand Cuts’ Doctrine Exposes Hollow UN Commitment
India Hits Out At Pakistan At UN, Says ‘Thousand Cuts’ Doctrine Exposes Hollow UN Commitment
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