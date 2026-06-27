Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 27 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026:

  1. PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Seychelles Visit; To Attend National Day Golden Jubilee Celebrations

    PM Modi is on a state visit from June 27-29 at the invitation of President of Seychelles Herminie. He will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day as the Guest of Honour. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. 'Ravan Has Only Changed Form': Dhirendra Shastri's Sharp Remark On Ram Mandir Donation Row

    Shastri's remarks came after eight accused were sent to judicial custody until June 29 in connection with the case pertaining to alleged embezzlement of donation at Ram Mandir. Read More

  4. Iran Accuses US Of Striking During Negotiations, Warns Of 'Retreat And Regret'

    Iranian Parliament National Security Commission chief Ebrahim Azizi accused the United States of launching military strikes while negotiations were underway, calling the action a violation of the ceasefire. Read More

  5. Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak

    Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

  6. Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend

    This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

  7. Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

    London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

  8. WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History

    Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Air India Ends Laundry Service For Crew On International Layovers From July 1

    Air India has informed its pilots and cabin crew that routine laundry services during international layovers will end from July 1, with ironing facilities to be provided in hotel rooms instead. Read More

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: New revelations in Pune Ketan Agrawal murder case

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades
Major Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades
World
Pahalgam Mastermind, LeT-Linked Leaders Attend Shoaib Akhtar's Brother's Funeral, Video Sparks Row
Pahalgam Mastermind, LeT-Linked Leaders Attend Shoaib Akhtar's Brother's Funeral, Video Sparks Row
India
'Ravan Has Only Changed Form': Dhirendra Shastri's Sharp Remark On Ram Mandir Donation Row
'Ravan Has Only Changed Form': Dhirendra Shastri's Sharp Remark On Ram Mandir Donation Row
News
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Seychelles Visit; To Attend National Day Golden Jubilee Celebrations
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Seychelles Visit; To Attend National Day Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: New revelations in Pune Ketan Agrawal murder case
Ketan Murder Case Investigation: Police recreate crime scene in Ketan murder case
PM Modi Seychelles Visit: PM to attend Seychelles National Day Golden Jubilee as Chief Guest
Ram Temple: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust
Middle East Peace: Israel and Lebanon End Conflict with US Mediationv
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget