Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 June 2026:

PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Seychelles Visit; To Attend National Day Golden Jubilee Celebrations PM Modi is on a state visit from June 27-29 at the invitation of President of Seychelles Herminie. He will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day as the Guest of Honour. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

'Ravan Has Only Changed Form': Dhirendra Shastri's Sharp Remark On Ram Mandir Donation Row Shastri's remarks came after eight accused were sent to judicial custody until June 29 in connection with the case pertaining to alleged embezzlement of donation at Ram Mandir. Read More

Iran Accuses US Of Striking During Negotiations, Warns Of 'Retreat And Regret' Iranian Parliament National Security Commission chief Ebrahim Azizi accused the United States of launching military strikes while negotiations were underway, calling the action a violation of the ceasefire. Read More

Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

Dominant India drub Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League London, Jun 26 (PTI): A dominant India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in their return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Frida. Read More

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gets Emotional As Bosnia And Herzegovina Create History Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional as he praised the team's historic achievement. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More