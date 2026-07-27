Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 July 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 July 2026:

Rajnath Singh Rules Out Talks With Pakistan, Says Discussions Only On PoK Rajnath Singh says India will hold no talks with Pakistan except on PoK, warning of a stronger response to any future terror threats. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus Over Police Action During Jantar Mantar Protest The Opposition has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on what it described as the "brutal and disproportionate" use of force against students. Read More 'Jihad Only Path Forward': Khamenei Reaffirms Support For Hezbollah, Ties US Peace Deal To Lebanon Ceasefire Mojtaba Khamenei stressed that any agreement to end the conflict with the US must include an unconditional halt to Israeli military action in Lebanon. Read More J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More WATCH: India's Jadumani Singh Dominates Pakistani Boxer, Dedicates Win To Kargil Heroes Indian boxer Jadumani Singh dominated Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman 5-0 in the men's 55kg division to secure a spot in the CWG 2026 quarterfinals. Read More Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani Arshdeep-Samreen Photos: Arshdeep Singh confirmed his relationship with Samreen on Instagram as fans flooded the comments with AI, bowling wides and Ashish Chanchlani jokes. Check viral comments here. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Oil Prices Slide Over 5% As Iran Signals Pause In Attacks If US Halts Strikes Brent and WTI crude prices dropped sharply after reports indicated Iran was willing to halt attacks if the US maintains a pause in military action, raising hopes of easing tensions in West Asia. Read More