Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

‘Enduring Bonds Of Friendship’: Balen Shah Thanks PM Modi For India’s Flood Aid Nepal PM Balendra Shah thanked PM Modi for condolences and India’s aid offer as rescue and relief efforts continue following devastating floods. Read More

Nepal Floods: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers As Over 100 Indians Among 844 Travellers Missing The Nepal Tourism Board said the preliminary list includes 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepali citizens, with several nationalities yet to be confirmed. Read More

Nepal At Risk Of Another Flood Disaster? Nearly 50 Glacial Lakes Identified As Potentially Dangerous Assessments by ICIMOD and the Nepal government have identified 47 glacial lakes as potentially dangerous. Twenty-one are located in Nepal and 25 in Tibet, with the lakes situated upstream of rivers flowing into Nepal. Read More

James Bond Casting Race: Heartstopper Star Jack Barton Reportedly Tops 007 Shortlist Jack Barton has reportedly emerged as the surprise favourite to become the next James Bond, with screen tests expected to begin soon. Read More

Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide Yash-starrer Toxic has made a huge start at the box office, collecting Rs 101 crore net in India and around Rs 140 crore worldwide on day one. Read More

Neeraj Chopra's Rival Arshad Nadeem In Trouble; Pakistan Fans Turn Against Him The controversy revolves around Arshad's decision to travel to South Africa without reportedly obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). Read More

Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India The initiative aims to encourage greater participation in sports among India's youth and promote a stronger sporting culture across the country. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More