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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 27 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. ‘Enduring Bonds Of Friendship’: Balen Shah Thanks PM Modi For India’s Flood Aid

    Nepal PM Balendra Shah thanked PM Modi for condolences and India’s aid offer as rescue and relief efforts continue following devastating floods. Read More

  3. Nepal Floods: MEA Issues Helpline Numbers As Over 100 Indians Among 844 Travellers Missing

    The Nepal Tourism Board said the preliminary list includes 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepali citizens, with several nationalities yet to be confirmed. Read More

  4. Nepal At Risk Of Another Flood Disaster? Nearly 50 Glacial Lakes Identified As Potentially Dangerous

    Assessments by ICIMOD and the Nepal government have identified 47 glacial lakes as potentially dangerous. Twenty-one are located in Nepal and 25 in Tibet, with the lakes situated upstream of rivers flowing into Nepal. Read More

  5. James Bond Casting Race: Heartstopper Star Jack Barton Reportedly Tops 007 Shortlist

    Jack Barton has reportedly emerged as the surprise favourite to become the next James Bond, with screen tests expected to begin soon. Read More

  6. Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

    Yash-starrer Toxic has made a huge start at the box office, collecting Rs 101 crore net in India and around Rs 140 crore worldwide on day one. Read More

  7. Neeraj Chopra's Rival Arshad Nadeem In Trouble; Pakistan Fans Turn Against Him

    The controversy revolves around Arshad's decision to travel to South Africa without reportedly obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). Read More

  8. Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India

    The initiative aims to encourage greater participation in sports among India's youth and promote a stronger sporting culture across the country. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Rakhi 2026: Sugar Nears Rs 7,000 Per Quintal, Check How Much More You May Pay For Sweets In Delhi

    Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2026, rising sugar prices are putting pressure on Delhi’s sweet shops, with some traders raising prices while others absorb higher costs to keep festive purchases affordable. Read More

Before You Go

Nepal Flood: Homes and Shops Submerged Even 30 Km From Disaster Zone

Published at : 27 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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World
China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods
China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods
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'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Gets Gen Z Fact-Check Tracker
'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Gets Gen Z Fact-Check Tracker
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Nepal At Risk Of Another Flood Disaster? Nearly 50 Glacial Lakes Identified As Potentially Dangerous
Nepal At Risk Of Another Flood Disaster? Nearly 50 Glacial Lakes Identified As Potentially Dangerous
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Nepal Floods Likely To Affect Train Services In Bihar, Samastipur Railway Division On High Alert
Nepal Floods Likely To Affect Train Services In Bihar, Samastipur Railway Division On High Alert
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Nepal Flood: Homes and Shops Submerged Even 30 Km From Disaster Zone
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Nepal Disaster: New Aerial Footage Reveals Massive Destruction Across Flood-Hit Nepal
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