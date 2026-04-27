Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 27 April 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 27 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 27 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Kejriwal Refuses To Appear Before Justice Swarana Kanta After Recusal Plea In Excise Case Rejected Arvind Kejriwal said he will not appear before the Delhi High Court judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, citing a loss of faith in the proceedings, days after his plea seeking the judge’s recusal in the excise policy case was rejected. Read More Iran Offers New Proposal Via Pakistan To End War With US, Reopen Hormuz: Report Tehran has shared a reported two-stage peace plan with Washington through Pakistani intermediaries, prioritising maritime access and delaying nuclear talks amid stalled negotiations. Read More 'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage Ameesha Patel revealed her family’s deep ties with Indira Gandhi, sharing that the former PM arranged her parents’ wedding and was the first to visit her after birth, sparking fresh buzz. Read More From Raja Shivaji To Aakhri Sawal, May 2026 Turns Into A Theatrical Feast May 2026 brings a packed Bollywood theatrical lineup featuring 10 diverse films including Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Chand Mera Dil. The month spans history, romance, drama, and more. Read More Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunda. Read More Rinku, Narine shine as KKR tide over LSG in Super Over Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, Kolkata Knight Riders found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match here on Sunda. Read More 'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification. Read More Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced a $11.75 billion all-cash acquisition of US-based Organon & Co, marking one of India’s largest outbound deals. Read More