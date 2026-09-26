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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 September 2026:

  1. Jaishankar Flags AI Risks In Maritime Security At UNGA, Welcomes India-GCC FTA Talks

    Jaishankar highlighted AI's role in maritime awareness, rescue and disaster response while warning of risks including cyber operations and vulnerability mapping. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3.  India Slams 'Bizarre' Vituperations By 'Puppet' Of Pakistan's Military

    The mastermind of 9/11 attack, Osama Bin Laden, "was living right on the doorstep of Pakistani Army’s premier academy", she said. Read More

  4. Trump Rejects Iran's 7-Day Hormuz Plan, May Resume Bombing After US Midterms In Nov: Report

    Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days and halting regional fighting, but US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected the plan. Read More

  5. PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

    PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan. Read More

  6. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026: India Wins Gold In Kabaddi, Defeats Iran In Nail-Biter

    The triumph marks the fourth occasion on which India’s women’s kabaddi team has won gold at the Asian Games. Read More

  8. Brij Bhushan Acquittal Challenge: Hearing Adjourned, Next Date Set For September 28

    Four women wrestlers have filed appeal against Singh's acquittal. They have also challenged the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who was also an accused in the case. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Prestige Group shelves plans to launch IPO of its hospitality arm

    New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): Realty firm Prestige Estates on Friday said it has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market condition. Read More

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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