Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 May 2026:
CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’
CBSE admitted an answer sheet mix-up after a Class 12 student faced online trolling and was called ‘Pakistani’ over his complaint. Read More
Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi Over CBSE Row, Says ‘Gen Z Will Shatter Arrogance’
Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over CBSE evaluation glitches, alleging students raising concerns were being targeted online. Read More
Marco Rubio Attends Quad Meet, Says Forum Capable Of Taking Action On Global Problems
Marco Rubio speaks during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, where he said the forum has evolved from a discussion platform into one that takes action. Read More
Quad Foreign Ministers Meet: Rubio Launches Maritime Initiative; Jaishankar Backs Indo-Pacific Growth
The Quad foreign ministers announced initiatives to strengthen maritime security, regional connectivity, and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific. Read More
‘Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Give Birth To Twin Baby Boys
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys and shared the joyful news through social media. The couple, who kept the pregnancy private for months, requested love and blessings. Read More
BTS Makes History At AMAs 2026; Wins Artist Of The Year
BTS continues its reunion-era success as the group wins major honours at the AMAs 2026, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer, while thanking ARMY in emotional speeches. Read More
Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane
Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout
The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More
Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram
Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More
CNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike
CNG prices were revised upward across several Indian cities, adding to inflation concerns amid rising petrol and diesel costs. Check city-wise revised prices of CNG. Read More