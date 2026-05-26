Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 May 2026:

CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’ CBSE admitted an answer sheet mix-up after a Class 12 student faced online trolling and was called ‘Pakistani’ over his complaint. Read More Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi Over CBSE Row, Says ‘Gen Z Will Shatter Arrogance’ Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over CBSE evaluation glitches, alleging students raising concerns were being targeted online. Read More Marco Rubio Attends Quad Meet, Says Forum Capable Of Taking Action On Global Problems Marco Rubio speaks during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, where he said the forum has evolved from a discussion platform into one that takes action. Read More Quad Foreign Ministers Meet: Rubio Launches Maritime Initiative; Jaishankar Backs Indo-Pacific Growth The Quad foreign ministers announced initiatives to strengthen maritime security, regional connectivity, and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific. Read More ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Give Birth To Twin Baby Boys Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys and shared the joyful news through social media. The couple, who kept the pregnancy private for months, requested love and blessings. Read More BTS Makes History At AMAs 2026; Wins Artist Of The Year BTS continues its reunion-era success as the group wins major honours at the AMAs 2026, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer, while thanking ARMY in emotional speeches. Read More Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More CNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike CNG prices were revised upward across several Indian cities, adding to inflation concerns amid rising petrol and diesel costs. Check city-wise revised prices of CNG. Read More