Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
After 41 Years, Canada’s CSIS Names Khalistani Extremists In Air India Flight 182 Bombing
In a Facebook post marking National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, CSIS paid tribute to those killed in the attack. Read More
Senior IPS Officer Mahesh Dixit Appointed Intelligence Bureau Chief
Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was serving as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau prior to this elevation. Read More
Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing
Twin earthquakes have left Venezuela devastated, with 235 dead, over 1,500 injured, and thousands missing as rescue efforts continue. Read More
Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak
Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More
Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend
This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More
WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi
Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field. Read More
Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026
After nearly three years away from international football, Neymar finally returned for Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star could not hold back his emotions during the comeback. Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
Big Boost For India-UK Trade As CETA, Double Contribution Convention Begin July 15
Piyush Goyal said the India-UK CETA and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will take effect from July 15, 2026, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations. Read More