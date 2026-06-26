Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

After 41 Years, Canada’s CSIS Names Khalistani Extremists In Air India Flight 182 Bombing In a Facebook post marking National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, CSIS paid tribute to those killed in the attack. Read More

Senior IPS Officer Mahesh Dixit Appointed Intelligence Bureau Chief Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was serving as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau prior to this elevation. Read More

Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing Twin earthquakes have left Venezuela devastated, with 235 dead, over 1,500 injured, and thousands missing as rescue efforts continue. Read More

Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field. Read More

Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026 After nearly three years away from international football, Neymar finally returned for Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star could not hold back his emotions during the comeback. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More