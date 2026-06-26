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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. After 41 Years, Canada’s CSIS Names Khalistani Extremists In Air India Flight 182 Bombing

    In a Facebook post marking National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, CSIS paid tribute to those killed in the attack. Read More

  3. Senior IPS Officer Mahesh Dixit Appointed Intelligence Bureau Chief

    Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was serving as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau prior to this elevation. Read More

  4. Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing

    Twin earthquakes have left Venezuela devastated, with 235 dead, over 1,500 injured, and thousands missing as rescue efforts continue. Read More

  5. Friday’s Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Surges 96%, Maa Inti Bangaaram Remains Steady, Welcome To The Jungle Starts Weak

    Friday’s box office saw Cocktail 2 maintain a strong lead, while Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady rise. Maa Inti Bangaaram held firm, and Welcome To The Jungle opened slowly in theatres. Read More

  6. Friday OTT Releases: Raja Shivaji, Avatar: Fire And Ash And 10 More New Films And Series To Stream This Weekend

    This weekend’s OTT line-up has something for everyone, from comedy and family dramas to thrillers and action-packed films. Here are the biggest releases streaming between 26 and 28 June. Read More

  7. WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi

    Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field. Read More

  8. Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026

    After nearly three years away from international football, Neymar finally returned for Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazilian star could not hold back his emotions during the comeback. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Big Boost For India-UK Trade As CETA, Double Contribution Convention Begin July 15

    Piyush Goyal said the India-UK CETA and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will take effect from July 15, 2026, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations. Read More

Before You Go

MUHARRAM TRAGEDY: 3 Dead, 9 Injured as Tazia Contacts High-Tension Power Line in MP’s Ratlam

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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