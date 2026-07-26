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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 July 2026:

  1. Two Detained In Panaji Over 'Support' For Jailed Activist Umar Khalid

    A senior police officer present at the protest site took Danish into custody after he refused to disclose his identity. Read More

  2. OPINION | China’s J-20 Roars: Is India Listening?

    China's reported deployment of around 500 J-20 stealth fighters has sharpened concerns over the Indian Air Force's modernisation delays, highlighting the widening capability gap as India awaits indigenous fifth-generation aircraft and accelerates plans to strengthen its fighter fleet. Read More

  3. 'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

    CJP leaders announce the withdrawal of the 36-day protest after holding talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Read More

  4. 1 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd At Berlin Pride Event; Massive Hunt Launched

    A manhunt was launched to find one or more suspects, with police urging people to stay away from the area around Tiergarten park in central Berlin. Read More

  5. J-K CM urges filmmakers to show 'changing narrative' of Kashmir

    Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): Charging that some filmmakers were making propaganda movies to curry political favours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Bollywood to show the "changing narrative" of the Valley instead of its past focussing on violenc. Read More

  6. Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH

    Emiway Bantai's Bol Raha Sadak, inspired by the Jantar Mantar student protest and the paper leak controversy, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views in two days. Read More

  7. Indian sub-junior men's team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

    Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian sub-junior men’s team produced a clinical performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the gold medal match of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championshi. Read More

  8. India lose to China in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian final, seal World Cup berth

    Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian women’s hockey team went down 2-4 to China in the final to finish runners-up at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here on Saturda. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. 5 Steel Stocks To Watch As India's Rs 12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Push Fuels Demand

    In addition, any slowdown in real estate activity or delays in infrastructure spending could weigh on steel demand. Read More

Before You Go

Negligence: Six-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 15-Foot Pit in Greater Noida, Contractor Arrested

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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