India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 26 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. India-China Agree To Hold 26th Border Talks In India In 2027

    India and China agreed to hold the 26th Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary issue in India in 2027. NSA Ajit Doval stressed peace and stability along the border for stronger ties. Read More

  3. New Headlight Rules For Cars, Bikes? Road Transport Ministry Proposes Lower Brightness, High-Beam Alerts

    New two-wheelers may be required to use automatic headlights restricted to low beam, while existing vehicles would remain outside the proposal. Read More

  4. 15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital

    Officials said the blaze began after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the ward. Firefighters brought the fire under control and began cooling operations at the site. Read More

  5. Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup

    Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More

  6. ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril

    Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More

  7. 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’

    Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More

  8. Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply

    Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Rises 2.5%, But Cargo Crossings Fall 27%: What's Behind The Gap?

    In the week ending 23 August, confirmed crossings through Hormuz rose 2.5% to 121, Kpler's data showed, on paper, a modest recovery. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Congress Questions Caste Census Process, Seeks OBC Column and Bihar-Telangana Model

Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues Notices To 20 Rebel TMC MPs On Disqualification Pleas
Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues Notices To 20 Rebel TMC MPs On Disqualification Pleas
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Afternoon
Cities
Bihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant
Bihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant
World
15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital
15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Congress Questions Caste Census Process, Seeks OBC Column and Bihar-Telangana Model
Breaking: Chirag Paswan’s MLA Amit Kumar Ranu Faces Arrest Risk in Land Dispute Case
Breaking: Owaisi Slams Allahabad HC Hijab Ruling, Calls It Against Constitution and Islam
US Visa: Worldwide Visa Appointments Reportedly Put on Temporary Hold
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Buzz Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget