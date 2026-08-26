Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More India-China Agree To Hold 26th Border Talks In India In 2027 India and China agreed to hold the 26th Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary issue in India in 2027. NSA Ajit Doval stressed peace and stability along the border for stronger ties. Read More New Headlight Rules For Cars, Bikes? Road Transport Ministry Proposes Lower Brightness, High-Beam Alerts New two-wheelers may be required to use automatic headlights restricted to low beam, while existing vehicles would remain outside the proposal. Read More 15 Newborns Killed As AC Compressor Explosion Sparks Massive Fire At Islamabad Hospital Officials said the blaze began after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside the ward. Firefighters brought the fire under control and began cooling operations at the site. Read More Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets: Presale Dates, Booking Details, Mumbai Venue And Possible Lineup Lollapalooza India 2027 returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, with RuPay cardholder presales beginning August 30 and Early Bird sales on September 2. Read More ‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl. Read More 15-Year-Old Indian Teen Stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves: 'I Was Shocked’ Indian chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai, 15, stunned Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves at Titled Tuesday and admitted he was shocked by the chess great's blunder. Read More Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Rises 2.5%, But Cargo Crossings Fall 27%: What's Behind The Gap? In the week ending 23 August, confirmed crossings through Hormuz rose 2.5% to 121, Kpler's data showed, on paper, a modest recovery. Read More