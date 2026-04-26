Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 26 April 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 26 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 26 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 25 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More 'Relieved To Learn Trump, First Lady Are Safe': PM Modi On White House Press Dinner Shooting PM Modi condemned the Washington shooting incident, expressing relief that Donald Trump and other US leaders were unharmed. He asserted that violence has no place in a democracy. Read More White House Dinner Shooting Suspect Was Armed With 'Multiple Weapons', Says Trump Trump said the suspect behind the firing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was carrying multiple weapons and attempted to breach a security checkpoint before being caught by the Secret Service. Read More Michael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1? From Oppenheimer’s historic Indian opening to Michael’s recent surge past Project Hail Mary, these films illustrate the varying power of genre and star-driven cinema. Read More CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1. Read More We dropped few too many catches: RR skipper Riyan Parag Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said his side dropped far too many catches after a crushing five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturda. Read More Akshay Sharma Ends Five-Year Title Drought With Thrilling Win At DP World Players Championship Akshay Sharma fires a flawless 64 to win the DP World Players Championship by one shot, ending a five-year wait and climbing the 2026 Order of Merit. Read More 18 Years Later, Is Bapuji Leaving 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Promo Leaves Fans Curious Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah promo teases Bapuji missing and shocking death rumours. Jethalal breaks down as fans react online. Read More US Markets Rally On Iran Peace Hopes; Intel Leads Tech Surge Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was expected in Islamabad to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks, according to Pakistani government sources. Read More