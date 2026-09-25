Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 September 2026:
Maharashtra Delegation Explores Ai And Technology Partnerships At Tech In Asia Singapore
Maharashtra government officials joined Tech in Asia Singapore to discuss AI, technology, startups and innovation, while exploring opportunities for global partnerships and digital transformation. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Gyanesh Kumar In Fresh Trouble: Bombay HC Plea Challenges 14 ECI Actions, Meerut Event Postponed
The plea raises questions about voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, electoral roll databases, ERO functioning and the ECINet system. It seeks a halt to SIR in Maharashtra, restoration of deleted voters and an independent judicial committee to examine alleged irregularities. Read More
'Let's Nurture Beautiful Flowers Of Friendship': Xi, Trump Call For Stronger Ties At White House State Dinner
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a new chapter in China-US relations, while Donald Trump said ties between the two countries had never been better. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More
Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P
Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in 10m air pistol mixed team as India added silver in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Read More
‘I Was Robbed Of Gold’: India’s First MMA Medallist Makes Shocking Asian Games Claim
India’s first MMA medallist Suchika Tariyal questioned the Asian Games semifinal decision, claiming weight rules denied her another round. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
No UPI Transactions On October 2: Traders To Cover QR Codes In Black; Here's Why
The organisation has asked traders to cover QR codes, scanners and sound boxes with black cloth and accept cash payments. Read More