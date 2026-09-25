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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 September 2026:

  1. Maharashtra Delegation Explores Ai And Technology Partnerships At Tech In Asia Singapore

    Maharashtra government officials joined Tech in Asia Singapore to discuss AI, technology, startups and innovation, while exploring opportunities for global partnerships and digital transformation. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Gyanesh Kumar In Fresh Trouble: Bombay HC Plea Challenges 14 ECI Actions, Meerut Event Postponed

    The plea raises questions about voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, electoral roll databases, ERO functioning and the ECINet system. It seeks a halt to SIR in Maharashtra, restoration of deleted voters and an independent judicial committee to examine alleged irregularities. Read More

  4. 'Let's Nurture Beautiful Flowers Of Friendship': Xi, Trump Call For Stronger Ties At White House State Dinner

    Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a new chapter in China-US relations, while Donald Trump said ties between the two countries had never been better. Read More

  5. Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

    Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

    President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P

    Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in 10m air pistol mixed team as India added silver in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Read More

  8. ‘I Was Robbed Of Gold’: India’s First MMA Medallist Makes Shocking Asian Games Claim

    India’s first MMA medallist Suchika Tariyal questioned the Asian Games semifinal decision, claiming weight rules denied her another round. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. No UPI Transactions On October 2: Traders To Cover QR Codes In Black; Here's Why

    The organisation has asked traders to cover QR codes, scanners and sound boxes with black cloth and accept cash payments. Read More

Published at : 25 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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