Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 May 2026:

‘PM Modi Is My Friend’: Trump Joins 250th US Independence Day celebration In Delhi Via Call Trump praised PM Modi as a “friend” during a virtual address at a US Embassy event in Delhi, reaffirming strong India-US ties. Read More Plea In SC Seeks Probe Into Cockroach Janta Party’s Online Campaigns & Activities SC petition seeks probe into Cockroach Janta Party’s online campaigns and alleged misuse of court remarks and fake law degrees. Read More Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead Daughter, Says SG As SC Hears Twisha Sharma Case The Supreme Court on Monday urged restraint from both the media and parties involved in the Twisha death case, while a remark by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta drew attention during the hearing. Read More Fresh US Attack On Iran Ahead? Trump Shares AI Bomb Image Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty The image included the message, “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” and was posted while negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Puts Health Concerns To Rest With Sunday Meet-And-Greet At Jalsa Amitabh Bachchan appeared cheerful outside his Juhu home, Jalsa, greeting fans and resuming his weekly Sunday darshan. The actor’s lively presence laid to rest recent hospitalisation rumours. Read More Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Read More Team showed character and resilience to come back after poor start, says Rahane Kolkata, May 24 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday hailed his side's resilience in bouncing back from a poor first half of the IPL season, while Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted he had to revisit the basics with his childhood coach after an underwhelming campaig. Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Fuel prices on Monday increased again, with petrol and diesel prices up across major cities, marking the fourth fuel price hike since revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze. Read More