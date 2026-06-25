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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 25 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 June 2026:

  1. Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship; MEA Highlights Visa-Free Access For Indians

    MEA said a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, while highlighting expanded visa-free access for Indian travellers. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Pune Murder: 20-Year-Old Siya Told Family She Didn't Want To Marry Ketan, Was 'Not Ready' For Wedding

    Police say Siya Goyal repeatedly opposed marrying Ketan Agarwal before allegedly plotting his murder with her boyfriend. Read More

  4. What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors

    Seismologists have classified the event as a rare earthquake doublet, in which two major earthquakes of similar strength occur within seconds or minutes of each other. Read More

  5. Quote Of The Day | Fred Again On Embracing Meaningful Criticism

    Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Fred Again's quote encourages people to ignore unhelpful opinions and focus on constructive criticism that truly resonates and helps them grow. Read More

  6. Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

    Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

  7. Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters

    Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions. Read More

  8. India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

    Shubman Gill has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances against Afghanistan, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Tomato Prices Jump 24%: Is A Weak Monsoon The Start Of A Bigger Food Inflation Problem?

    Tomato prices have jumped 24 per cent over the past year as heatwaves and a 43 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit disrupt supplies from key producing states. Read More

Before You Go

Pune Murder Mystery: Employee Detained as Police Uncover Key Mobile Phone Link

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Top Headlines

Business
Tomato Prices Jump 24%: Is A Weak Monsoon The Start Of A Bigger Food Inflation Problem?
Why Tomato Prices Are Soaring And What A 43% Rainfall Deficit Means For Your Grocery Bill
World
On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On
On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On
World
What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors
What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors
World
Trump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal
Trump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal
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Pune Murder Mystery: Employee Detained as Police Uncover Key Mobile Phone Link
Pune Murder Probe: Police Intensify Questioning in Ketan Agrawal Killing Case
Ram Temple Donation Probe: FIR Likely Against Six Staffers in Alleged Offering Theft Case
Venezuela Quake Horror: 7.5 Magnitude Tremors Leave Massive Destruction and Panic Behind
Emergency Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Democracy Defenders on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas
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