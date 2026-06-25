Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 June 2026:

Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship; MEA Highlights Visa-Free Access For Indians MEA said a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, while highlighting expanded visa-free access for Indian travellers. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Pune Murder: 20-Year-Old Siya Told Family She Didn't Want To Marry Ketan, Was 'Not Ready' For Wedding Police say Siya Goyal repeatedly opposed marrying Ketan Agarwal before allegedly plotting his murder with her boyfriend. Read More

What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors Seismologists have classified the event as a rare earthquake doublet, in which two major earthquakes of similar strength occur within seconds or minutes of each other. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Fred Again On Embracing Meaningful Criticism Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Fred Again's quote encourages people to ignore unhelpful opinions and focus on constructive criticism that truly resonates and helps them grow. Read More

Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi On Why Trusting Your Instinct Matters Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Lionel Messi's quote highlights the power of intuition, encouraging people to trust their instincts and inner voice when making important life decisions. Read More

India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings Shubman Gill has climbed to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after his impressive performances against Afghanistan, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling charts. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More