Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Bangladesh Eyes Mecca Defence Pact As Tarique Rahman’s Delhi Visit Remains Uncertain Bangladesh has kept the door open to joining the Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey defence pact, a move that could have strategic implications for India. Read More NSA Ajit Doval Meets China Vice President Han Zheng Ahead Of Key India-China Border Talks The two discussed strengthening peace and stability along the border and improving bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral areas. Read More 'Where And How To Kill Barron': Iran State TV Targets Trump's Son, Claims $10 Million Bounty The claims follow an earlier Iranian state TV video targeting First Lady Melania Trump, which showed her movements and locations she visits in New York. Read More ‘Gunmaaster G9’ Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Promises A Bloody Battle For Love, Says ‘Meri Sansein Mat Lena…’ Gunmaaster G9 will be Emraan Hashmi’s next release, coming on the back of the actor’s successful run with Awarapan 2. Read More 'Don’t Be Shy': Alia Bhatt-Produced Rom-Com To Premiere On Prime Video On September 25 Prime Video has announced September 25, 2026 as the global premiere date for Don’t Be Shy. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the young-adult romantic comedy stars four newcomers. Read More Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More Dronacharya Awardee Coach Faces POCSO Case For Allegedly Harassing 16-Year-Old In Gym A Dronacharya Award-winning gymnastics coach has been booked under POCSO after a 16-year-old student alleged sexual harassment in Mumbai. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Centre Changes Raw Sugar Import Rules, Refiners Get Two Months To Sell In Domestic Market The change replaces the earlier common deadline of October 31, 2026, for TRQ-imported raw sugar. The DGFT said all other conditions remain unchanged. Read More