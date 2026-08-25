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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 25 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Bangladesh Eyes Mecca Defence Pact As Tarique Rahman’s Delhi Visit Remains Uncertain

    Bangladesh has kept the door open to joining the Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey defence pact, a move that could have strategic implications for India. Read More

  3. NSA Ajit Doval Meets China Vice President Han Zheng Ahead Of Key India-China Border Talks

    The two discussed strengthening peace and stability along the border and improving bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral areas. Read More

  4. 'Where And How To Kill Barron': Iran State TV Targets Trump's Son, Claims $10 Million Bounty

    The claims follow an earlier Iranian state TV video targeting First Lady Melania Trump, which showed her movements and locations she visits in New York. Read More

  5. ‘Gunmaaster G9’ Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Promises A Bloody Battle For Love, Says ‘Meri Sansein Mat Lena…’

    Gunmaaster G9 will be Emraan Hashmi’s next release, coming on the back of the actor’s successful run with Awarapan 2. Read More

  6. 'Don’t Be Shy': Alia Bhatt-Produced Rom-Com To Premiere On Prime Video On September 25

    Prime Video has announced September 25, 2026 as the global premiere date for Don’t Be Shy. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the young-adult romantic comedy stars four newcomers. Read More

  7. Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply

    Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition. Read More

  8. Dronacharya Awardee Coach Faces POCSO Case For Allegedly Harassing 16-Year-Old In Gym

    A Dronacharya Award-winning gymnastics coach has been booked under POCSO after a 16-year-old student alleged sexual harassment in Mumbai. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Centre Changes Raw Sugar Import Rules, Refiners Get Two Months To Sell In Domestic Market

    The change replaces the earlier common deadline of October 31, 2026, for TRQ-imported raw sugar. The DGFT said all other conditions remain unchanged. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Critics, Calls Out Baba Ramdev Over Remarks on Women

Published at : 25 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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