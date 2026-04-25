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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 25 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 April 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. AAP Exodus: MP Who Hosted Kejriwal For A Year Quits Party Hours After He Moves Out

    The Aam Aadmi Party faces a major political crisis after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha, resigned and joined the BJP. Read More

  4. Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks

    Iran US Talks Buzz: US envoys head to Islamabad amid buzz of indirect Iran talks as Vance stays back, signaling cautious diplomacy amid unresolved tensions and stalled progress. Read More

  5. Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter

    A man has been arrested by Maharashtra Cyber Police for allegedly asking Akshay Kumar’s 13-year-old daughter for nude photographs during an online gaming session. Read More

  6. Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail

    Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI): Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday announced his new film, “Khalnayak Returns”, which will be a fresh interpretation of the 1993 cult classi. Read More

  7. Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high

    Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stamped. Read More

  8. National Games champion shot putter Jasmine Kaur, hoopster Amritpal banned by NADA panel

    New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substanc. Read More

  9. Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More

  10. US Markets Rally On Iran Peace Hopes; Intel Leads Tech Surge

    Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was expected in Islamabad to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks, according to Pakistani government sources. Read More

Before You Go

Weather: Temperature hits 42°C in Jaipur, normal life disrupted

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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