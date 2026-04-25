Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 April 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 25 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 24 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More AAP Exodus: MP Who Hosted Kejriwal For A Year Quits Party Hours After He Moves Out The Aam Aadmi Party faces a major political crisis after seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha, resigned and joined the BJP. Read More Witkoff, Kushner Head To Islamabad Without Vance Amid Buzz Over 2nd Round Of Iran Talks Iran US Talks Buzz: US envoys head to Islamabad amid buzz of indirect Iran talks as Vance stays back, signaling cautious diplomacy amid unresolved tensions and stalled progress. Read More Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter A man has been arrested by Maharashtra Cyber Police for allegedly asking Akshay Kumar’s 13-year-old daughter for nude photographs during an online gaming session. Read More Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak' sequel, says he got idea for movie in jail Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI): Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday announced his new film, “Khalnayak Returns”, which will be a fresh interpretation of the 1993 cult classi. Read More Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stamped. Read More National Games champion shot putter Jasmine Kaur, hoopster Amritpal banned by NADA panel New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substanc. Read More Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More US Markets Rally On Iran Peace Hopes; Intel Leads Tech Surge Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was expected in Islamabad to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks, according to Pakistani government sources. Read More