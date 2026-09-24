Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 September 2026:
‘Iran Will Never Bend The Knee’: Pezeshkian’s Defiant Message To Trump At UNGA
Iranian President Pezeshkian tells Trump Iran is ready for dialogue but will “never bend the knee”, while defending Tehran’s nuclear rights at UNGA. Read More
Jaishankar Meets Rubio At UNGA, Raises India’s Concerns Over Russian Sanction Act
Following the meeting, Rubio posted on Instagram that he was working with Jaishankar to advance the strategic relationship between India and the US. Read More
Delhi Streets Erupt In Protest After Teen's Gangrape By Men Posing As Police In Park
Delhi students protest after a 17-year-old allegedly suffered gang rape at a park by men posing as policemen, renewing concerns over women's safety. Read More
Zelenskyy Warns India, 46 Nations Over Citizens Joining Russia's War: 'Don't Let Putin Drag You'
Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy UNGA Speech: Zelensky names India among 47 nations whose citizens he says were recruited by Russia, as Delhi works to secure the return of its nationals. Read More
Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH
Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil. Read More
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More
Asian Games 2026: India Win Bronze After China End Men's Badminton Campaign
India men's badminton team secured bronze at Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-3 to China in the semifinal on Wednesday. Read More
PM Modi Hails Mirabai Chanu After Asian Games Silver, Says ‘India Is Proud’
Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at Asian Games 2026. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Olympic medallist. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Indian Share Market Crash Today: How 19-Year-High US Treasury Yields Are Adding To The Pressure
The sharp rise in US Treasury yields reflects growing concerns that inflation may remain elevated and that the Federal Reserve could need to keep rates higher for longer. Read More