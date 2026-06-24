Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Gujarat Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead Of Muharram Processions Officials were instructed to focus on heightened vigilance in sensitive areas, particularly those identified for special monitoring during Tazia processions. Read More TMC Power Struggle Reaches Election Commission As Mamata, Rebel Camps Claim Control Of Party The rebel bloc, claiming support from 65 of the party's 80 MLAs, removed Mamata Banerjee as chairperson and elected Arup Roy as her replacement, citing constitutional provisions. Read More 'Tehran Is On The Ropes’: Trump Slams Republican Rebels After Senate Vote To Stop Iran War President Donald Trump criticised the US Senate after it approved a 50-48 war powers resolution aimed at preventing further military action against Iran without congressional approval. Read More Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist. Read More Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Ektaa Kapoor has revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, citing a complete format overhaul as the reality show moves to Netflix with fresh hosts. Read More Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar's Elder Brother Passes Away Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their condolences and support for Shoaib and his family during this difficult time. Read More WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria IShowSpeed's reaction to Lionel Messi's missed penalty against Austria has gone viral across social media for his wild celebration. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More What's Next For Adani? AI, Energy And Infrastructure Top Gautam Adani's Growth Agenda Gautam Adani announced a record Rs. 1.5 lakh crore investment programme during the Adani Group's 2026 AGM, positioning infrastructure and artificial intelligence as the company's key growth pillars. Read More