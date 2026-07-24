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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026:

  1. PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting

    PM Modi says the Cabinet will discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishments. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Fast-Track Courts, Daily Hearings, Time-Bound Probes: What The Draft Anti-Paper Leak Law Proposes

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the proposed anti-paper leak law will introduce fast-track courts, daily hearings, and time-bound probe to ensure quicker trials in examination leak cases. Read More

  4. Saudi Prince Found Dead In London Hotel After Consuming Party Drugs, Alcohol Overdose

    The 29-year-old was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25 after suffering cardiac arrest caused by multi-drug ingestion. Read More

  5. ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

    The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

  6. Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

    New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

  7. Commonwealth Games Day 2: Complete India Schedule, Timings And Events

    India's biggest medal hopes on Day 2 will come from para-powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete in medal events at the SEC Armadillo. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Key Indian Athletes, Timings & Medal Contenders

    CWG 2026 Day 2: India chases medals in para powerlifting while swimmers, boxers, and gymnasts begin their campaigns. Check out the full schedule and timings. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. US Imposes 10% Tariff On Indian Imports Over Forced Labour Probe As Trade Deal Talks Continue

    The rate is lower than the 12.5% tariff initially proposed and places India alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Read More

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row: Opposition Sticks to Education Minister’s Resignation Demand, Congress Weighs Stand on Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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