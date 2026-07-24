Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 July 2026:

PM Modi Assures Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Measures In Friday's Cabinet Meeting PM Modi says the Cabinet will discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishments. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 24 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Fast-Track Courts, Daily Hearings, Time-Bound Probes: What The Draft Anti-Paper Leak Law Proposes Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the proposed anti-paper leak law will introduce fast-track courts, daily hearings, and time-bound probe to ensure quicker trials in examination leak cases. Read More Saudi Prince Found Dead In London Hotel After Consuming Party Drugs, Alcohol Overdose The 29-year-old was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25 after suffering cardiac arrest caused by multi-drug ingestion. Read More ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More Commonwealth Games Day 2: Complete India Schedule, Timings And Events India's biggest medal hopes on Day 2 will come from para-powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete in medal events at the SEC Armadillo. Read More Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Key Indian Athletes, Timings & Medal Contenders CWG 2026 Day 2: India chases medals in para powerlifting while swimmers, boxers, and gymnasts begin their campaigns. Check out the full schedule and timings. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More US Imposes 10% Tariff On Indian Imports Over Forced Labour Probe As Trade Deal Talks Continue The rate is lower than the 12.5% tariff initially proposed and places India alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Read More