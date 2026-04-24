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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 24 April 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 24 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 24 April 2026:

  1. 'Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho': Iran Advises Trump To Try 'Cultural Detox' After 'Hellhole' Remark

    Read More

  2. ‘Respect Scholars, Not WhatsApp University’: Why Supreme Court Made The Remark During Sabarimala Hearing

    The Supreme Court on Thursday referred to the commonly used phrase “WhatsApp University,” often used for misinformation circulating on social media. Read More

  3. Setback For Pawan Khera As Gauhati High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Passport Case

    Khera’s counsel argued the case was politically motivated and amounted to defamation, while the Assam government maintained it involved serious charges like cheating and forgery. Read More

  4. Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’

    US Iran War: Trump warns Iran “time is running out,” rejects nuclear strike, and ramps up pressure as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured

    IIFA Awards 2026 will be held in Asia during August-September, with a new International Best Film category, digital awards and special honours announced. Read More

  6. Ryan Gosling’s 'Project Hail Mary' LEGO Figure Reaches Space, Sets Guinness World Record

    A Project Hail Mary LEGO minifigure inspired by Ryan Gosling soared to the edge of space and returned safely, setting a new Guinness World Record. Read More

  7. Wicket wasn't typical Wankhede, had to assess and adapt: Sanju Samson

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI): Smart adjustments on an unusually sluggish Wankhede surface proved key to Sanju Samson's fifth IPL hundred as Chennai Super Kings handed Mumbai Indians their biggest-ever defeat in the tournament with a 103-run thrashing on Thursda. Read More

  8. Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein power CSK to massive 103-run win over MI in IPL

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI): Sanju Samson carried his bat with a splendid 101 not out, while Akeal Hosein's stunning 4/17 powered Chennai Super Kings to a crushing 103-run victory over a listless Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League clash here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gears up for a thrilling return with Rohit Shetty, featuring possible comebacks of past contestants alongside a fresh celebrity lineup. Read More

  10. Durex Condoms Set To Become Costlier As US-Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

    Global condom prices are set to rise as Karex, the world’s largest manufacturer and a key supplier to brands like Durex, plans to increase prices by up to 30 per cent. Read More

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Breaking News: "Total Control" vs. "Toll Collection"—The Dueling Claims Over the Strait of Hormuz

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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