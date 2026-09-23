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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 23 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 September 2026:

  1. ‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him

    At UNGA, Donald Trump again claimed credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for his intervention. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Election Commission Responds To Questions Over SIR Process, Says ‘Decisions Taken With Everyone’s Approval’

    The Election Commission comprises the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners, who collectively take major decisions. Read More

  4. Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

    Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as Hormuz disruptions highlight the need for alternative energy routes linking India, the Middle East and Europe. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu Urges ‘True Stars’ To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

    President Droupadi Murmu urged film stars to avoid endorsing harmful health products at the 72nd National Film Awards and called for greater support for cinema workers. Read More

  6. Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy

    Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 75. Following the tragic news, the family has requested privacy as they cope with the loss. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List

    India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings. Read More

  8. Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Medal In 10m Air Pistol Final

    Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games after qualifying third, narrowly missing out on another major international medal. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. 7% and Climbing: Why S&P Global And ADB Bank Both Raised India's GDP Growth Outlook

    S&P Global Ratings raised its India GDP growth forecast to 7% for FY27 on Wed, up from its earlier estimate of 6.6%, citing robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, and strong goods exports. Read More

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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