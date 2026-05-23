Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions Till Next Week As Temperatures Near 48°C East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are among the worst-affected areas. Read More IRGC-Linked Operative Accused Of Plotting To Kill Ivanka Trump In Revenge For Soleimani Strike: Report An Iraqi man has been arrested in Turkey and extradited to the US for allegedly plotting to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Read More Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More More than having maturity, it's about shot selection: Ishan Kishan Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan on Friday credited his shot selection to his maturity as a player, as the India wicketkeeper-batter smashed his sixth half-century in the Indian Premier Leagu. Read More Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More CNG Price Increased In Delhi For Third Time In 10 Days After Petrol, Diesel Rate Hikes The increase follows earlier hikes on May 15 and May 18. Petrol and diesel prices were also raised again on Saturday, taking total fuel price increases to nearly Rs 5 per litre in 10 days. Read More