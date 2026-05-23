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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 23 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions Till Next Week As Temperatures Near 48°C

    East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are among the worst-affected areas. Read More

  4. IRGC-Linked Operative Accused Of Plotting To Kill Ivanka Trump In Revenge For Soleimani Strike: Report

    An Iraqi man has been arrested in Turkey and extradited to the US for allegedly plotting to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Read More

  5. Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

    Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music. Read More

  6. Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony

    Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Read More

  7. More than having maturity, it's about shot selection: Ishan Kishan

    Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan on Friday credited his shot selection to his maturity as a player, as the India wicketkeeper-batter smashed his sixth half-century in the Indian Premier Leagu. Read More

  8. Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

    India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. CNG Price Increased In Delhi For Third Time In 10 Days After Petrol, Diesel Rate Hikes

    The increase follows earlier hikes on May 15 and May 18. Petrol and diesel prices were also raised again on Saturday, taking total fuel price increases to nearly Rs 5 per litre in 10 days. Read More

Before You Go

Twisha Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court orders second post-mortem in Twisha Sharma death case

Published at : 23 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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