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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 23 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Ajit Doval, Wang Yi Hold Talks In Delhi, Review Progress In India-China Ties

    NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "constructive" talks in New Delhi, reviewing progress in India-China ties and reaffirming efforts towards normalisation and border stability. Read More

  3. 'India Welcomes US-Iran MoU, Reopening Of Hormuz': Ajit Doval At 16th BRICS NSA Meeting

    Ajit Doval expressed "cautious optimism" over the US-Iran MoU, saying the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could strengthen energy security and global stability. Read More

  4. 'Really Hurt Himself': Trump Blames Starmer For 'Two Problems' As UK PM Announces To Step Down

    Trump said Starmer had damaged his political standing through his handling of energy policy, immigration and relations with Washington. Read More

  5. Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’

    Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna’s unexpected collaboration for an Ai+ Smartphone ad has sparked massive debate online. Fans called the pairing surprising and entertaining. Read More

  6. Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent

    Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reignited their public feud after Samay revived his viral brush joke on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil hit back with a sharp Instagram video. Read More

  7. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury

    India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series. Read More

  8. Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record

    Joe Root has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat. The England batter is now closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. India-US Trade Talks: Tariffs, Exports, And The Push For A Deal

    With the July 24 US tariff deadline approaching, India and the United States have entered a crucial phase of trade negotiations. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING UPDATE: 3 Arrested in Lucknow Fire Case as Probe Reveals Missing Fire NOC

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

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'India Welcomes US-Iran MoU, Reopening Of Hormuz': Ajit Doval At 16th BRICS NSA Meeting
'India Welcomes US-Iran MoU, Reopening Of Hormuz': Ajit Doval At 16th BRICS NSA Meeting
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‘Govt For Common People’: CM Vijay Renews TN's Anti-NEET Stand, Takes Aim At DMK In Assembly Speech
‘Govt For Common People’: CM Vijay Renews TN's Anti-NEET Stand, Takes Aim At DMK In Assembly Speech
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'More Explosions To Come': Shinde Sena Signals More UBT Defections; Targets BMC And MLAs
'More Explosions To Come': Shinde Sena Signals More UBT Defections; Targets BMC And MLAs
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