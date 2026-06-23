Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 23 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Ajit Doval, Wang Yi Hold Talks In Delhi, Review Progress In India-China Ties NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "constructive" talks in New Delhi, reviewing progress in India-China ties and reaffirming efforts towards normalisation and border stability. Read More

'India Welcomes US-Iran MoU, Reopening Of Hormuz': Ajit Doval At 16th BRICS NSA Meeting Ajit Doval expressed "cautious optimism" over the US-Iran MoU, saying the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could strengthen energy security and global stability. Read More

'Really Hurt Himself': Trump Blames Starmer For 'Two Problems' As UK PM Announces To Step Down Trump said Starmer had damaged his political standing through his handling of energy policy, immigration and relations with Washington. Read More

Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’ Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna’s unexpected collaboration for an Ai+ Smartphone ad has sparked massive debate online. Fans called the pairing surprising and entertaining. Read More

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have reignited their public feud after Samay revived his viral brush joke on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sunil hit back with a sharp Instagram video. Read More

Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series. Read More

Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record Joe Root has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat. The England batter is now closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More