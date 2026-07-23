Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 July 2026:

No Cap With Megha Prasad | Is Politics Hijacking The CJP Movement? As political parties vie to lead the CJP movement, the students who started it risk being pushed aside in a battle for credit and control. Read More

Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Read More

Parliament Face-Off: NDA, INDIA Bloc Stage Rival Protests As Congress Pushes For NEET Debate NDA and INDIA bloc MPs held rival protests in Parliament as Congress sought discussions on the NEET paper leak and anti-defection law. Read More

Iran Draws Red Line On Oil Exports, Warns US Of Regional Fallout: 'If We Don't Sell Oil, No One Will' Iran warns the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions as Donald Trump threatens strikes over attacks on shipping. Read More

‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 11 Alwi Farhan As PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance In China Open Ayush Shetty stunned world No. 11 Alwi Farhan in the biggest upset of the opening round, while PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced at the China Open 2026. Read More

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More