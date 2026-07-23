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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 23 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 July 2026:

  1. No Cap With Megha Prasad | Is Politics Hijacking The CJP Movement?

    As political parties vie to lead the CJP movement, the students who started it risk being pushed aside in a battle for credit and control. Read More

  2. Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes

    According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Read More

  3. Parliament Face-Off: NDA, INDIA Bloc Stage Rival Protests As Congress Pushes For NEET Debate

    NDA and INDIA bloc MPs held rival protests in Parliament as Congress sought discussions on the NEET paper leak and anti-defection law. Read More

  4. Iran Draws Red Line On Oil Exports, Warns US Of Regional Fallout: 'If We Don't Sell Oil, No One Will'

    Iran warns the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions as Donald Trump threatens strikes over attacks on shipping. Read More

  5. ‘Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?’ Rap On NEET Protest Takes The Internet By Storm

    The rap, titled Jantar Mantar Pe Kya Dekha?, first went viral on Instagram before gaining traction across other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Reddit. Read More

  6. Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

    New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI): Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefull. Read More

  7. Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 11 Alwi Farhan As PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance In China Open

    Ayush Shetty stunned world No. 11 Alwi Farhan in the biggest upset of the opening round, while PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced at the China Open 2026. Read More

  8. Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings

    Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. No Aadhaar Verification, No Online Vehicle Transfer? New Parivahan Rule Explained

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for vehicle ownership transfers and NOC applications on the Parivahan portal. Read More

Before You Go

Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Top Headlines

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19-Year-Old May Lose Sight In Right Eye After Pellet-Like Gun Injury At Jantar Mantar Protest
19-Year-Old May Lose Sight In Right Eye After Pellet-Like Gun Injury At Jantar Mantar Protest
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CJI Warns Of Supreme Court Intervention If Delhi Metro Stations Remain Shut; Sets Deadline
CJI Warns Of Supreme Court Intervention If Delhi Metro Stations Remain Shut; Sets Deadline
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CJP Protest: Viral Video Shows Moment When 'Stranger' Unlocks Police Van Carrying Detained Students
CJP Protest: Viral Video Shows Moment When 'Stranger' Unlocks Police Van Carrying Detained Students
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'What Do You Intend?': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Parked Damaged Car Outside Jantar Mantar Protest Site
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Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
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