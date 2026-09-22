Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names
Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29. Read More
Arrest Grounds Must Be Given In Writing, Even In PMLA, UAPA Cases: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said the safeguard under Article 22 applies to all cases, including arrests under special laws such as PMLA and UAPA, regardless of the seriousness of the alleged offence. Read More
US Sets Sept 23 Deadline In New War Move Against Tehran: ‘All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally’
Iran's airlines face a potential global shutdown from September 23 as the US threatens secondary sanctions against firms servicing Iranian carriers. Read More
72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat
72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Badminton Heartbreak For India! Women’s Team Knocked Out In Asian Games QF
India lost all three singles matches, with PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda beaten earlier. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s win was India’s only victory in the tie. Read More
MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Reveals Emotional Struggle After Controversial Asian Games Loss
Suchika Tariyal Hooda admitted she struggled to accept her controversial Asian Games semifinal exit before eventually embracing her historic bronze medal. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest
The Finance Ministry said it took note of the concerns raised by the unions and held detailed discussions before deciding to put the PLI scheme on hold. Read More