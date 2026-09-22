Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Delhi CEO Reiterates SIR Notice Does Not Mean Automatic Deletion Of Voter Names Delhi CEO clarifies SIR notices do not mean automatic voter name deletion. Electors will get a hearing before any action, with claims and objections open until October 29. Read More

Arrest Grounds Must Be Given In Writing, Even In PMLA, UAPA Cases: Supreme Court A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said the safeguard under Article 22 applies to all cases, including arrests under special laws such as PMLA and UAPA, regardless of the seriousness of the alleged offence. Read More

US Sets Sept 23 Deadline In New War Move Against Tehran: ‘All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally’ Iran's airlines face a potential global shutdown from September 23 as the US threatens secondary sanctions against firms servicing Iranian carriers. Read More

72nd National Film Awards 2026: Know When And Where To Watch The Live Ceremony Being Held In Gujarat 72nd National Film Awards 2026 Live: Check the ceremony time, venue, DD National YouTube streaming details, major winners and Anant Nag’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Read More

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More

Badminton Heartbreak For India! Women’s Team Knocked Out In Asian Games QF India lost all three singles matches, with PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda beaten earlier. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s win was India’s only victory in the tie. Read More

MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Reveals Emotional Struggle After Controversial Asian Games Loss Suchika Tariyal Hooda admitted she struggled to accept her controversial Asian Games semifinal exit before eventually embracing her historic bronze medal. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More