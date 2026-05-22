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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 22 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026:

  1. Chandrayaan-3 Receives 2026 AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award

    India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the AIAA in Washington DC. Vinay Kwatra accepted the award on behalf of the ISRO. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. After X Ban, Govt May Move To Block Cockroach Janata Party Instagram Handle

    The Centre is likely to block the Instagram account linked to ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, officials said, after the satirical platform’s X handle was withheld in India over alleged national security concerns. Read More

  4. New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit

    Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More

  5. Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey

    A new survey reveals growing financial distress among Mumbai entertainment workers, with many reporting fewer projects, delayed payments and sharp pay cuts. Read More

  6. ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

    Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

  7. Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers

    India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More

  8. Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

    Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit

    A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company. Read More

Before You Go

Iran–US tensions: Asim Munir Tehran visit postponed amid nuclear deal deadlock & rising uncertainty

Published at : 22 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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