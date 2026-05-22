Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 May 2026:

Chandrayaan-3 Receives 2026 AIAA Goddard Astronautics Award India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the AIAA in Washington DC. Vinay Kwatra accepted the award on behalf of the ISRO. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More After X Ban, Govt May Move To Block Cockroach Janata Party Instagram Handle The Centre is likely to block the Instagram account linked to ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, officials said, after the satirical platform’s X handle was withheld in India over alleged national security concerns. Read More New Delhi Can Buy As Much US Oil As It Wants: Marco Rubio Ahead Of India Visit Calling India a “great ally and partner”, Rubio said energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security would dominate discussions during his trip. Read More Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey A new survey reveals growing financial distress among Mumbai entertainment workers, with many reporting fewer projects, delayed payments and sharp pay cuts. Read More ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More Anti-Doping Act To Be Amended; Five-Year Jail Term Proposed For Banned Drug Suppliers India proposes modifying the National Anti Doping Act to introduce a five-year prison sentence for suppliers and doctors trafficking banned substances to athletes. Read More Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced' Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company. Read More