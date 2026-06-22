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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 22 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026:

  1. Delhi Government Announces 20% Job Quota For Former Agniveers

    Former Agniveers looking for a government job in Delhi now have clarity on where to apply. Here's which departments and posts fall under the new 20% quota. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. All Six Rebel Sena UBT MPs To Join Shinde Camp Today As Fadnavis Says 'Operation Tiger' Successful

    The development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed 'Operation Tiger' had been successful, while Eknath Shinde hinted at imminent political developments. Read More

  4. US, Iran Agree On 60-Day Roadmap For Final Deal After Switzerland Talks

    The US and Iran have agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal after high-level talks in Switzerland, raising hopes for diplomatic progress. Read More

  5. India’s Got Latent 2: Sukrut Deo’s Viral Act Earns Standing Ovation From Alia Bhatt; Gains 1.2 Lakh Followers Overnight

    Marathi theatre artiste Sukrut Deo emerged as the breakout star of India’s Got Latent Season 2 after his powerful performance earned a standing ovation and moved Alia Bhatt to tears. Read More

  6. How Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026

    Celebrities and public figures marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, promoting wellness and healthy living. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, stars highlighted yoga’s role. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch As Top US Negotiator Arrives In Delhi

    A fresh round of high-level India-US trade talks is set to begin in New Delhi as US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meets Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed BMW Crash Near Badlapur

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
Keep Quiet: Kharge Shuts Congress Workers Shouting 'DK-DK' At Event
Keep Quiet: Kharge Shuts Congress Workers Shouting 'DK-DK' At Event
News
Delhi Government Announces 20% Job Quota For Former Agniveers
Delhi Government Announces 20% Job Quota For Former Agniveers
India
Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session
Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session
World
US, Iran Agree On 60-Day Roadmap For Final Deal After Switzerland Talks
US, Iran Agree On 60-Day Roadmap For Final Deal After Switzerland Talks
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Breaking: First Round of US-Iran Talks Concludes in Switzerland
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