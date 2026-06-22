Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 22 June 2026:

Delhi Government Announces 20% Job Quota For Former Agniveers Former Agniveers looking for a government job in Delhi now have clarity on where to apply. Here's which departments and posts fall under the new 20% quota. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 22 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 22 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

All Six Rebel Sena UBT MPs To Join Shinde Camp Today As Fadnavis Says 'Operation Tiger' Successful The development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed 'Operation Tiger' had been successful, while Eknath Shinde hinted at imminent political developments. Read More

US, Iran Agree On 60-Day Roadmap For Final Deal After Switzerland Talks The US and Iran have agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal after high-level talks in Switzerland, raising hopes for diplomatic progress. Read More

India’s Got Latent 2: Sukrut Deo’s Viral Act Earns Standing Ovation From Alia Bhatt; Gains 1.2 Lakh Followers Overnight Marathi theatre artiste Sukrut Deo emerged as the breakout star of India’s Got Latent Season 2 after his powerful performance earned a standing ovation and moved Alia Bhatt to tears. Read More

How Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Stars Celebrated International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrities and public figures marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm, promoting wellness and healthy living. From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, stars highlighted yoga’s role. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More