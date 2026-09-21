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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Delhi-Guangzhou Air Route To Resume After 6 Years, Flights To Restart From September 21

    China Southern Airlines will resume direct Delhi-Guangzhou flights from September 21, restoring the route after nearly six years. Read More

  3. IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest

    The agreement came amid mounting demands for accountability following the death by suicide of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode on September 18. Read More

  4. Drone Hits LPG Tanker With 9 Indian Mariners Aboard Near Strait Of Hormuz

    The vessel suffered no major damage, while its power and main engine remained operational. All 19 crew members, including nine Indians, were confirmed safe, and the tanker is anchored at Khor Fakkan. Read More

  5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More

  6. Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice

    Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More

  7. India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze

    Suchika Tariyal makes history by winning India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games 2026, securing bronze after reaching the women’s traditional -60kg semi-finals. Read More

  8. India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis

    India’s women’s table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 to reach the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals after an unbeaten Group F campaign. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. WhatsApp Number Change: How To Save Your Chats When Moving To A New Number

    Before changing the number, users should ensure that the new number is active and can receive both SMS messages and calls. Read More

Published at : 21 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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