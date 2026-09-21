Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Delhi-Guangzhou Air Route To Resume After 6 Years, Flights To Restart From September 21
China Southern Airlines will resume direct Delhi-Guangzhou flights from September 21, restoring the route after nearly six years. Read More
IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest
The agreement came amid mounting demands for accountability following the death by suicide of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode on September 18. Read More
Drone Hits LPG Tanker With 9 Indian Mariners Aboard Near Strait Of Hormuz
The vessel suffered no major damage, while its power and main engine remained operational. All 19 crew members, including nine Indians, were confirmed safe, and the tanker is anchored at Khor Fakkan. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze
Suchika Tariyal makes history by winning India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games 2026, securing bronze after reaching the women’s traditional -60kg semi-finals. Read More
India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis
India’s women’s table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 to reach the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals after an unbeaten Group F campaign. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
WhatsApp Number Change: How To Save Your Chats When Moving To A New Number
Before changing the number, users should ensure that the new number is active and can receive both SMS messages and calls. Read More