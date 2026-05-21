Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 May 2026:

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife, Vanessa Trump, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of five, announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram, saying she is hopeful and working with her medical team on a treatment plan. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Governor Arlekar approved induction of 23 MLAs into Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet and the swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Read More

'Bibi’s Hair Was On Fire’: Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran Strategy In Tense Phone Call According to reports, Netanyahu pushed for renewed airstrikes against Iran, while Trump insisted that diplomacy should be given more time. Read More

‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Struggles In Bollywood In Emotional Post, Claims 'Powerful People Got Me Out Of 60 Projects' Amaal Mallik alleged that powerful figures in the film and music industry removed him from nearly 60 projects over eight years. In a note, he criticised Bollywood politics, and industry pressure. Read More

Throughout the season, we''ve been quite poor in fielding: Pandya Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): A winning formula continued to elude Mumbai Indians as skipper Hardik Pandya lamented the same recurring flaws -- sloppy catching and another underwhelming batting effort -- after their four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesda. Read More

Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More