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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 May 2026:

  1. Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife, Vanessa Trump, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

    Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of five, announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram, saying she is hopeful and working with her medical team on a treatment plan. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

    Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Governor Arlekar approved induction of 23 MLAs into Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet and the swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Read More

  4. 'Bibi’s Hair Was On Fire’: Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran Strategy In Tense Phone Call

    According to reports, Netanyahu pushed for renewed airstrikes against Iran, while Trump insisted that diplomacy should be given more time. Read More

  5. ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Karan Kundrra’s Grand Proposal Leaves Tejasswi Prakash Emotional

    Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in a grand moment on Desi Bling, leaving her emotional. The romantic proposal highlighted their journey from Bigg Boss. Read More

  6. Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Struggles In Bollywood In Emotional Post, Claims 'Powerful People Got Me Out Of 60 Projects'

    Amaal Mallik alleged that powerful figures in the film and music industry removed him from nearly 60 projects over eight years. In a note, he criticised Bollywood politics, and industry pressure. Read More

  7. Throughout the season, we''ve been quite poor in fielding: Pandya

    Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): A winning formula continued to elude Mumbai Indians as skipper Hardik Pandya lamented the same recurring flaws -- sloppy catching and another underwhelming batting effort -- after their four-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesda. Read More

  8. KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI

    Kolkata, May 20 (PTI): Kolkata Knight Riders lived to fight another day with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians after Sunil Narine-led bowlers once again delivered on a testing Eden Gardens surface to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

    Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More

  10. ‘Find A New Job In 60 Days Or Leave’: Indian H-1B Workers Hit Hard By US Tech Layoffs

    Indian H-1B workers in the US face mounting uncertainty as tech layoffs, visa deadlines, and tougher scrutiny threaten futures. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Rift Erupts Inside Trump Team as US-Iran War and Peace Talks Intensify

Published at : 21 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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