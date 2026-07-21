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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 21 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 21 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 21 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance; Seeks Credible Action Against Terror: Report

    India will keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism, reports said. Read More

  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On NEET Paper Leak, Promises Action As Oppn Prepares To Corner Govt

    PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the NEET paper leak controversy for the first time, promising strict action against those responsible and assuring that the government was sensitive to students' concerns. Read More

  4. US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Trump Vows Retaliation For Fallen Soldiers

    The United States carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets as President Donald Trump pledged retaliation for the deaths of American soldiers, while Tehran warned it was engaged in a "full-scale war" with Washington. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

    Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice That Led To Her Japan Open Victory

    Guided by Virat Kohli's key advice and strong family support, PV Sindhu rebuilt her game from scratch to claim her historic Japan Open triumph. Read More

  8. FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

    The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. US Imposes New 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods; Wine, Dairy, Furniture Among Products Hit

    The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Canadian products, citing trade practices related to auto, dairy and alcohol, while exempting sectors such as energy, potash and critical minerals Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Parliament March Clash Leaves 118 Police Personnel Injured, Protesters Detained

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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