Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 September 2026:
Mamata’s 72 Hours Roller-Coaster: TMC Symbol Lost, Nandigram Candidate Quits, Congress Ally Arrested And Then A U-Turn
Mamata Banerjee’s camp faced a 72-hour political roller-coaster: TMC lost its symbol, a Nandigram candidate quit, her backed candidate was arrested, and Rejinagar’s nominee later reversed his exit. Read More
IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against All Person Linked To The Matter, Probe Underway
Mumbai Police registered an FIR after an IIT Bombay student died by suicide. The institute said no disciplinary action followed his mobile and ChatGPT use during an exam and that he was counselled. Read More
Who Is Nila Vikhe Patil? Maharashtra Minister's Niece Elected To Sweden Parliament
Born in Sweden, Nila spent part of her childhood in Ahmednagar before returning to Sweden, where she went on to establish herself in politics. Read More
Houthis Target Riyadh With Ballistic Missile, Saudi Arabia Intercepts It
Firefighters were seen putting out a fire involving a fuel tank bearing the logo of Saudi oil giant Aramco at a depot close to Riyadh airport. Read More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More
Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice
Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More
India Start Asian Games 2026 With Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event
India won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finishing second. Read More
‘India Is Proud Of Them’: PM Modi’s Special Message To Asian Games Contingent
PM Narendra Modi wished India’s 2026 Asian Games contingent success in Nagoya, praising their hard work as Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the opening ceremony parade. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
RBI Directs Removal Of Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Patil, 7 Others From Latur DCC Bank Board
The minister also said that the Maharashtra law had not yet been amended to incorporate the 10-year tenure provision, and the existing law would continue to apply until such a change is made. Read More