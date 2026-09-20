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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 September 2026:

  1. Mamata’s 72 Hours Roller-Coaster: TMC Symbol Lost, Nandigram Candidate Quits, Congress Ally Arrested And Then A U-Turn

    Mamata Banerjee’s camp faced a 72-hour political roller-coaster: TMC lost its symbol, a Nandigram candidate quit, her backed candidate was arrested, and Rejinagar’s nominee later reversed his exit. Read More

  2. IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against All Person Linked To The Matter, Probe Underway

    Mumbai Police registered an FIR after an IIT Bombay student died by suicide. The institute said no disciplinary action followed his mobile and ChatGPT use during an exam and that he was counselled. Read More

  3. Who Is Nila Vikhe Patil? Maharashtra Minister's Niece Elected To Sweden Parliament

    Born in Sweden, Nila spent part of her childhood in Ahmednagar before returning to Sweden, where she went on to establish herself in politics. Read More

  4. Houthis Target Riyadh With Ballistic Missile, Saudi Arabia Intercepts It

    Firefighters were seen putting out a fire involving a fuel tank bearing the logo of Saudi oil giant Aramco at a depot close to Riyadh airport. Read More

  5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Announce Birth On Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika announced the news on Instagram, sharing a “Welcome Baby Girl” post. Read More

  6. Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Residence Over Defamation Notice

    Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian plans to visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Mumbai residence over a defamation notice amid the fresh CBI probe. Read More

  7. India Start Asian Games 2026 With Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event

    India won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finishing second. Read More

  8. ‘India Is Proud Of Them’: PM Modi’s Special Message To Asian Games Contingent

    PM Narendra Modi wished India’s 2026 Asian Games contingent success in Nagoya, praising their hard work as Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the opening ceremony parade. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. RBI Directs Removal Of Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Patil, 7 Others From Latur DCC Bank Board

    The minister also said that the Maharashtra law had not yet been amended to incorporate the 10-year tenure provision, and the existing law would continue to apply until such a change is made. Read More

Published at : 20 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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