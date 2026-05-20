Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Questions Raised Over Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fuel Switches; DGCA To Conduct Independent Probe In US DGCA has ordered inspection of an Air India Dreamliner’s fuel control switch at Boeing’s US facility after a pilot reported a defect in February. The switch is under scrutiny after last year’s crash. Read More Pilot's Body Was In Seated Position Still Gripping Controls: Ahmedabad Crash Victim's Relative The claims of Romin Vohra, a resident of Kheda district in Gujarat, have surfaced amid continuing discussions over the circumstances leading to the crash. Read More Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks Modi Trump Meet: PM Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in France, where a possible meeting with Donald Trump is drawing global attention. Read More Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are Bollywood's biggest stars, but who is richer? From films to businesses, here is a look at their net worth in 2026. Read More Usha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama The Maharashtra Files trailer presents a hard-hitting political drama centred on corruption, land acquisition, and farmer struggles linked to a highway project. Read More West Bengal Govt Announces Massive Reward Hike For Olympic & International Medal Winners West Bengal has announced massive hikes in cash rewards for Olympic and international medal winners, with Olympic gold medallists now set to receive Rs 8 crore. Read More Leander Paes Says Other Sports Must Learn From IPL & BCCI’s Success Tennis icon Leander Paes urged Indian sports federations to follow the IPL and BCCI model, stressing stronger grassroots support and professionalism. Read More Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral paused his live shows and shared an emotional note for fans on social media. Read More PM Modi lands in Rome, to meet Italian PM Meloni Rome, May 19 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Italy, where he will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperatio. Read More