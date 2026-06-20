Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 19 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

'Operation Tiger' Photo Surfaces, Shows Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Meeting At Five-Star Hotel Amid Split Buzz The photograph shows rebel MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction meeting at a five-star hotel, adding to the ongoing split buzz. Read More

Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed Fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hours after a ceasefire have raised concerns over the truce and the future of U.S.-Iran talks. Read More

Friday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Rules, Maa Inti Bangaaram Shines, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Slows Friday’s box office saw a mix of big Bollywood buzz and strong regional showings, with family audiences flocking to an international animated release. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More