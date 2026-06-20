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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 June 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 19 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. 'Operation Tiger' Photo Surfaces, Shows Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Meeting At Five-Star Hotel Amid Split Buzz

    The photograph shows rebel MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction meeting at a five-star hotel, adding to the ongoing split buzz. Read More

  4. Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed

    Fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hours after a ceasefire have raised concerns over the truce and the future of U.S.-Iran talks. Read More

  5. Friday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Rules, Maa Inti Bangaaram Shines, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Slows

    Friday’s box office saw a mix of big Bollywood buzz and strong regional showings, with family audiences flocking to an international animated release. Read More

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres

    Shah Rukh Khan intervened to waive a Rs 42–45 lakh DCP bill for Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2, enabling its wide theatrical release. The Marathi film has since earned about Rs 81.8 crore. Read More

  7. Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

    Doha, Jun 19 (PTI): Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Frida. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Neymar Shares The Secret To Achieving Dreams And Unlocking Potential

    Neymar shares a powerful reminder about believing in your dreams, trusting your potential and staying resilient through challenges. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. NSE IPO Buzz To BharatNet Order: These 3 Stocks Surged Up To 25% In Just One Week

    The benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 1.65 per cent during the week to close at 24,013.10, while the BSE Sensex advanced 1.69 per cent to settle at 76,802.90. Read More

Before You Go

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Massive Security Arrangements in Place Ahead of 22 Lakh Students’ Test

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs Amid Split Buzz, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours
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